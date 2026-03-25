Quarterbacks Who Have Played for the Most NFL Franchises

NFL Free-Agency Tracker 2026: Grading Every Major Move

Josh Johnson is back in the NFL in 2026, having signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason. For Johnson, latching on with a new team is not a new experience. No quarterback in NFL history has played for more teams throughout their career, as Johnson’s stint with the Bengals marks the 14th different franchise he’s been a part of.

Now, it’s important to note that Johnson didn’t actually play for all of these teams, but he did sign contracts with them. The teams that Johnson appeared in a regular-season game for throughout his career include the Buccaneers, Jets, Bengals, 49ers, Commanders, Ravens and Browns. In addition to those organizations, he’s also signed contracts with the Colts, Bills, Giants, Texans, Raiders, Eagles and Broncos.

So, behind the well-traveled 39-year-old, what other quarterbacks have played for the most different teams?

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Josh Johnson, 14 teams

Josh Johnson played for the Commanders in 2025, his 14th NFL team. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Johnson’s career has taken many turns. A fifth-round pick in 2008, the Oakland native has only appeared in 50 games over the last 17 seasons and has made just 11 career starts. In his career, he’s thrown for just 14 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, including last season when he played in five games for Washington and made two starts with one touchdown and a pair of picks. It would take quite a bit of bad luck for Johnson to see the field in 2026, too, given he’s expected to be the third-string quarterback in Cincinnati behind Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco.

Josh McCown, 10 teams

McCown’s NFL career spanned from 2002 to 2019 and saw him make stops with the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets and Eagles. He signed with the Texans in 2020, but never played in a game for the team. His longest stay was in Arizona, where he played from ‘02 to ‘05 after the team selected him in the third round. In total throughout his time in the NFL, McCown made 76 starts and threw for 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, 9 teams

Ryan Fitzpatrick ended his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Fitzpatrick last played in the NFL in 2021 and now is part of the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football setup. His career, which spanned from 2005 to ‘21, saw him spend time with the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Commanders. Fitzpatrick played in 166 games in his career, making 147 starts and owning a record of 59–87–1 in those games. He’s thrown 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.

MORE: Projected QB Depth Chart for Every NFL Team As NFL Free Agency Begins

Brian Hoyer, 8 teams

Hoyer got his first opportunity in the NFL with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2009. Buried on the depth chart in New England, Hoyer made 13 appearances but never started a game during his first stint with the Pats. After that, Hoyer spent time with the Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and returned for a second stint with the Patriots. Then he joined the Colts in 2019 before heading back to New England for a third stint from 2020 to ‘22. He finished his career with the Raiders in 2023 after playing a total of 79 games and making 41 starts, with 53 TDs and 37 picks.

Jeff Blake, 7 teams

Jeff Blake played for seven NFL teams in his career. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Blake is best known for his time with the Bengals, but he actually started his career with the Jets, who drafted him in the sixth round in 1992. Blake played three games in ‘92 and didn’t feature at all in the ‘93 season before latching on with Cincinnati in 1994. He played the next six years of his career with the Bengals and even made a Pro Bowl in ‘95. After leaving the Bengals following the ‘99 season, Blake ended his career as a journeyman, spending time with the Saints, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles and Bears before retiring in 2006.

Chris Chandler, 7 teams

Chandler had a 17-year career that saw him play in 180 NFL games from 1988 to 2004. He started his career with the Colts, where he spent two seasons before joining the Buccaneers. He then latched on with the Cardinals, Rams (then in L.A.), Oilers, Falcons and Bears before returning to the Rams (in St. Louis at that point) to finish out his career. In total, Chandler had a 67–85 record as a starter and threw 170 touchdowns and 146 interceptions.

Vinny Testaverde, 7 teams

Former Jets QB Vinny Testaverde played 21 seasons in the NFL. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Testaverde had an extremely long career, playing in the NFL for over two decades from 1987 to 2007. The former No. 1 pick started his career with the Buccaneers, where he spent his first six years in the league. After that, he joined the Browns from 1993 to ‘95, and then landed with the Ravens in ‘96 and ‘97. He played the following six seasons for the Jets from ‘98 to 2003, making the Pro Bowl in his first season with the franchise. He joined the Cowboys and started 15 games in 2004 at the age of 41, before returning to New York in 2005. He spent the final two seasons of his career with the Patriots and Panthers, playing his last season in ‘07 at the age of 44. In all, Testaverde made two Pro Bowls and played in 233 games, throwing for 275 touchdowns and 267 interceptions.

Matt Cassel, 7 teams

A former seventh-round pick by the Patriots, Cassel was Tom Brady’s backup for his first three seasons before replacing him in ‘08 after Brady suffered a season-ending injury. He then landed the starting job in Kansas City, playing for the Chiefs from 2009 to ‘12. Cassel played for the Vikings after that, and later spent time with both the Cowboys and Blils during the 2015 campaign. He played two seasons for the Titans before ending his career with the Lions in 2018. In total, Cassel played 14 years in the NFL and made a total of 107 appearances (81 starts). He threw for 104 touchdowns and 82 interceptions and made the Pro Bowl with the Chiefs in 2010.

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