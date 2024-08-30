Micah Davis Could Be Ole Miss' Breakout Star Against FCS Furman In Season Opener
Jordan Watkins, Caden Prieskorn, Tre Harris and Juice Wells are the standouts in Jaxson Dart's supporting cast that could help him achieve college football's version of an Academy Award for Best Actor.
None of the Ole Miss quartet is who fans should be watching Saturday afternoon as the Rebels return to Vaught-Hemingway for the start of the 2024 season.
Lane Kiffin's pioneering transfer portal techniques helped the Rebels land a pass-catcher late in the process before the arrival of FCS Furman. After Utah State's Blake Anderson was fired earlier this summer, all players were given a 30-day window to either stick around or transfer.
Micah Davis chose the latter and committed to the Rebels as fall camp broke.
The former Aggie is who fans should be watching against the Paladins come Saturday night since he could be the final element missing from a program looking not just to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, but to win it all.
Last year as a junior, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound former Aggies star totaled 36 receptions for 628 yards and six touchdowns. He spent 91 reps in the slot with another 185 on the outside, so there's position flexibility.
But it's the special teams aura that drew Kiffin to the former Air Force target. With the Aggies, Davis returned 28 punts for 250 yards and earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors. He also finished with 83 yards on kickoffs.
"He was out there today already making a number of plays," Kiffin said earlier this month. "I think he can play inside and outside as a receiver, unique skill set that way. We're very pleased to have him. Adds competition to that room and adds somebody that made some significant plays last year."
The Rebels' punt return game was overall promising with Watkins, though Davis graded out higher by Pro Football Focus for his ability to deliver quick cuts and force initial contact. Watkins, who transferred to The Grove in 2022 from Louisville, averaged more yards per attempt at 9.7 compared to Davis' 9.1.
There is a caveat to that number. Watkins returned a 70-yard play against FCS Mercer in the season opener to skyrocket the production. Take away the kick against the Bears and he only averaged 4.2 yards per play.
While Davis should compete with Wakins and running back Ulysses Bentley IV for return duties, Furman should be one of those matchups where Kiffin looks toward his depth. Wakins and Wells, a fellow transfer from South Carolina, have been limited all throughout fall camp due to injuries.
Kiffin wants them on the field to better the Rebels' chances, but playing against the Paladins is far less important compared to taking on LSU, Oklahoma or Georgia. Davis needs the reps to build a rapport with Dart outside of practice.
Watkins and Wells should be back for the start of conference play. Harris, a Biletnikoff favorite, will remain the No. 1 player for Dart after hauling in eight scores a season ago en route to an 11-win campaign.
But Davis is an unknown. That's a good thing for Ole Miss and a terrible one for opposing teams in the SEC.
Saturday might be Davis' coming out party to Rebel Nation, though it's only the start of his time in Oxford. Dart has watched him work with the first-team offense this past week.
He knows there's more than what's being shown in practice.
"They're super impressive guys to watch and throw the ball to," Dart said. "We've got a lot of weapons."