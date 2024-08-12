'More to Accomplish!' Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Reveals Motivation For 2024 Season
Tre Harris didn't have to come back to the Ole Miss Rebels after last season, but he chose to anyway.
The members of the 2023 Rebels team would have already gone down in lore for being the first 11-win squad in program history, but in the end, there was more at stake in the minds of Harris and other playmakers like quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
At the start of fall camp, Harris went into detail about their decision to "run it back" for another season at Ole Miss.
"We all felt like we had something more to accomplish," Harris said. "Whenever you have that feeling, especially in college, these are moments and memories that we're going to remember forever. That's something that's going to be core memories for us when we're 50, 60 years old.
"Whenever we decided to make that decision, we all came to each other and were like, 'Hey, if we all decide we want to come back and do something again, this is going to be a really, really good year for us.' The new format with the 12-team playoff was also a huge factor in us making that decision, as well."
These names and returners on defense like JJ Pegues and Jared Ivey are certainly talented pieces, but the difference maker is something a little different: they seem to like one another. You get the feeling from Harris' answers to these questions that this was a group decision, meaning they all wanted to come back to Oxford and make even more school history this fall.
According to the senior wideout, the relationship with his teammates is a big reason why he thinks this season can be a special one.
"It was huge because you've got to have really, really good camaraderie with your team in order to accomplish the same thing over, and over and over again," Harris said. "I feel like we have almost the same exact leaders from last year that are coming into this year and pouring into the new guys and transfers.
"To be able to have those same guys and pour into each other is really huge."
These Ole Miss veterans understand the culture and scheme that have made the Rebels successful in recent seasons, and being there to help a transfer-heavy roster adjust could be a big part in taking the step from "good" to "great" this fall.
"We're really just excited because we do feel like there's more to us for accomplish from last year," Harris said. "Being able to have that chance this year is definitely something we're all looking forward to."
Ole Miss will continue its run in fall camp until the season opener at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.
If all goes according to Harris' plan, the journey that begins later this month won't end until the College Football Playoff.