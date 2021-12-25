Morning Report: Ole Miss' Uniform Combinations Continue to Evolve

Welcome to the Morning Report, a daily Ole Miss column to start your day from The Grove Report.

Morning Column: Ole Miss' Uniform Combinations Continue to Evolve

Ole Miss released a new uniform combination this week for its upcoming matchup with Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

This combination ushers in the return of Ole Miss' white helmets, but instead of the singular red stripe of years past, red and powder blue accents are on this lid.

The Rebels have dabbled in alternate uniforms this century, but for a team that has typically been viewed as a "traditional" uniform program, these alternate threads have become more and more prominent in recent years, especially under Lane Kiffin's tenure in Oxford. Ole Miss' most-worn home jersey over the past two seasons has been the powder blue one pictured above as that color has become increasingly prevalent in all sports at Ole Miss.

Uniform discussions divide a lot of fan bases, and Ole Miss is no exception, but the question stands: Is it a bad thing that Ole Miss has brought some new uniform details into the mix?

In short, no.

If Ole Miss had fully ditched its traditional uniform sets--red, navy and white jerseys and gray pants--the answer would probably be different, but those designs are still present and are the well from which all other Ole Miss uniforms spring. Some may argue that the alternate sets have become over-used among present Ole Miss teams, and they may be right, but there's no harm in mixing up things from time to time.

Take this tweet above, for instance. That tweet alone has garnered over 2,000 likes, and the tweets below have crossed the 3 and 4,000 threshold.

In short, it seems that the majority of those who have interacted with this uniform reveal have been fans of the design. If nothing else, it gets college football fans across the country talking about your program before a New Year's Six bowl game, and who knows? Maybe a few extra sets of eyes will tune in on New Year's Day to watch the Sugar Bowl because they know they'll see something different on the field.

All-in-all, it's a solid move by Ole Miss, both in looks and in marketing.

Upcoming Games

Football

Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. No. 7 Baylor

Men's Basketball

Dec. 29 vs. Florida

Women's Basketball

Dec. 30 vs. Arkansas

