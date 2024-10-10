Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Named Reese's Senior Bowl Midseason All-Americans
En route to a 5-1 start, Ole Miss Rebels stars Tre Harris and Walter Nolen have put up big numbers on the field, and they were named Reese's Senior Bowl Midseason All-Americans on Thursday.
Coming into the year, Harris and Nolen both received high praise from outlets all over the country, being named a Preseason All-Americans as well.
Starting on the offensive side, wideout Tre Harris has been so good that the only that has stopped him so far is an injury that he sustained in the first half of last week's game in South Carolina.
That hype has carried into the season as Harris has accumulated 885 yards and five touchdowns on 52 receptions, and throughout the first four weeks, he increased his game reception total by one each week, jumping from eight catches in game one to 11 in Weeks 4 and 5. In Week 6 before his injury, Harris already had three catches for 81 yards in just over a quarter of play time.
On the defensive side, former No. 1 prospect and transfer Walter Nolen has been outstanding for the Rebs in his first season.
Nolen has been the man up front that Pete Golding and Lane Kiffin had hoped for, recording 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery from the nose tackle position.
He has been dominate on the line, displacing offensive linemen to help him get into the backfield. Nolen has been a huge key in the rush defense, helping hold opponents to just 659 yards on the ground so far this season.
While Harris and Nolen have been dominant so far, there is still a long way to go in the season with important games still to come. They and the rest of the Rebels are preparing to hit the road once again this weekend to take on LSU on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.