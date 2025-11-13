National Analyst Reveals Why Lane Kiffin Could Depart Ole Miss for LSU or Florida
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has stolen headlines this fall as the coaching carousel heats up across college football.
With vacancies at LSU, Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, and Penn State, among others, this year's cycle has emerged as one of the most "chaotic" in the history of the sport with Kiffin emerging as the hottest name on the market.
The Ole Miss decision-maker is a top candidate for the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers where national analysts have mixed opinions on what Kiffin's future holds.
Fast forward to this week and Colin Cowherd revealed that he believes there are limitations at Ole Miss - which would lead him to take his services elsewhere.
"I had a really smart guy tell me this, a current college coach, and he was talking about Old Miss and the limitations," Cowherd stated. "He said, ‘Offensive recruits will follow the coach.' They follow Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, Kalen DeBoer. Offensive players, they want to know who the coach is, what the system is."
"Great defensive players, they want to go to Georgia, Texas, LSU," Cowherd added. "Not about scheme. 'I want to get taken care of. I want an NIL check. I got to play in the trenches.' That’s the limitation of Ole Miss."
"When I asked somebody about Ole Miss, they said, 'Lane’s always going to get offensive guys. Offensive guys follow the coach. Defensive guys don’t. He’s never going to have George’s defensive personnel, he’s never going to have Bama’s, he’s never going to have Ohio State’s. Defensive guys go to the big schools.'"
"And so this coach said, ’Lane knows he’s limited. When he faces the big dogs in the SEC, he’ll have to outscore them. He’s not stopping them.' And so that’s just something to think about. I thought it was very, very wise."
It's no secret Kiffin and Co. have gone the extra mile on the recruiting scene in order to reel in America's top talent, but could the "limitations" force him to take his services elswhere?
Time will tell, but it's no secret the Ole Miss shot-caller is the hottest name on the market with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators, among others, looking to sway him out of Oxford.
