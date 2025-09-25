National Analyst Calls Ole Miss Football 'Overrated' Ahead of LSU Tigers Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for a clash against the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers.
Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup riding a four-game winning streak with wins over Georgia State, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tulane to open the season.
The Rebels have come out the gate firing on all cylinders despite redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons going down with an ankle injury in Week 2.
Ole Miss has received significant contributions from signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss as he emerges as a household name across college football.
The Ferris State transfer was thrown in the fire against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 and never looked back.
Chambliss has thrown for 719 yards and four touchdowns across two starts - while totaling 195 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The most important statistic for the Ferris State transfer - zero turnovers. He hasn’t turned the ball over and is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder is No. 1 in the SEC in yards per pass attempt (11.6) and No. 2 in passer rating where he's led the Rebels to back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Tulane.
Now, Chambliss is in line to earn the start on Saturday against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in Week 5 with the dual-threat signal-caller eyeing his third consecutive win.
Despite the red-hot start to the season, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt is pumping the brakes on the Rebels - he revealed in a recent appearance on FS1’s The Herd with host Colin Cowherd.
“Overrated, that’s a tougher one … I would look at a team like Ole Miss, Ole Miss might be overrated,” Klatt continued. “They’ve got LSU and they’re weirdly favored in that game. I don’t buy that at all. … Ole Miss struggled to beat Kentucky and Arkansas, that’s an Arkansas team that lost to Memphis.
"(Trinidad) Chambliss is their new quarterback, he’s a D-II transfer that came from Ferris State and won a national championship there. But now they’re going to face a defense that’s really good. LSU’s defense is fantastic and in a lot of ways is the reason that they’re undefeated.”
But Klatt believes there are other "fraudulent" teams in college football - including the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“I think Bama struggles this week. … What people are failing to realize is Bama is terrible on the road,” Klatt continued. “If you go back to last year, they’ve played totally uninspired at Vandy and lost on the road.
"They got throttled by Oklahoma, which Oklahoma was not a great team last year. … They come out after a full offseason, in the first game of the year, and got blasted by Florida State on the road.
No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC from Vaught Hemingway Stadium in the highly-anticipated SEC showdown.
