Ole Miss Football Coach Clarifies Controversial Message From Trinidad Chambliss Case

Ole Miss Rebels quarterbacks coach Joe Judge took the stand this week where he appeared at Trinidad Chambliss' injunction hearing to explain his case on why he deserves an additional season of eligibility.

While providing a statement during the hearing, Judge quickly turned heads with a "controversial" message surrounding players that have children.

“This is always a tough conversation to have. It’s not going to be a popular opinion, but this is the truth,” Judge said. “We would have to educate significant others who may have been pregnant during the season or are gonna have a baby during the season, and you’d have to educate them on — you have this baby in the middle of the season, that father has to play good football.

“It’s a day-by-day production business. He has to be ready to perform and go out there and play. And when I say that, [what I mean] is you need to let him sleep. He needs to be in another room, detached.

"You have to explain to the mother, like, ‘Hey, listen, he ain’t waking up for midnight feedings. After the season, he’s full metal jacket. You can do whatever you want with him. He can change every diaper, but, in season, he’s gotta have a different priority.'”

Now, Judge has quickly clarified his stance on the statement via X:

“Some of my comments from Thursday have been taken out of context, so I’d like to provide some clarity,” Judge said in a statement on X. “In a discussion about Trinidad’s sleep apnea, I was trying to point out the importance the NFL places on sleep for recovery and performance in addition to the education of balancing family dynamics during the football season.

"These are discussions I was a part of at the professional level from veteran players based on their own experience managing similar situations. These are not discussions we’ve had at the collegiate level.

"As a husband and father of four children, I understand those challenges first hand and would never diminish the commitment to family. We share that same dedication to family with our players and always support them through any challenges they face in their personal lives.”

