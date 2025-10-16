National Analyst Logs Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will look to remain unbeaten on the 2025 season when the Rebels take the field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday for a Top-10 matchup against No. 9 Georgia.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are clicking on all cylinders out the gate this season, but a unique challenge presents itself in Week 8 with Kirby Smart's program looking to shakeup Ole Miss' season.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
Now, the stage is set for Saturday afternoon in the Peach State with the Rebels looking to remain unbeaten on the year. Which program are the national analysts rolling with?
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Greg McElroy's Pick: Rolling with the Dawgs
"I'm taking Georgia," McElroy said. "I'm going to lay the points (-7.5) in this game. I love what I've seen so far from Georgia in stopping the run. I also think Georgia is an improving bunch on the perimeter.
"I don't think they're elite in the secondary, but I think they're improving in the secondary. I think Ole Miss could become a little one-dimensional and I also think that Georgia will be able to run the football and create some matchup advantages with their wide receivers on some downfield throws."
No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC this Saturday with all eyes set to be on the monstrous SEC clash at Sanford Stadium.
