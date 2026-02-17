Ole Miss Football, USC Trojans, Florida Gators Among Landing Spots for Top-10 Safety

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix for the prized Top-100 recruit.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment as contenders continue emerging.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene, but 10 programs are sticking out.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey last month.

Smart has labeled Aparicio-Bailey the "No. 1 defensive back on our board" after visiting with the talented defensive weapon in January as the SEC rival intensifies its pursuit for the fast-rising defensive back.

Fast forward to Tuesday evening and Aparicio-Bailey has now revealed his 10 finalists with multiple powerhouse schools in the race for his services - including the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss sits alongside the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

It's a star-studded list for the Alabama native with SEC schools galore making up his Top-10 along with multiple powerhouses firmly in the race as he enters a critical stretch in his recruitment as unofficial and official visits get locked in.

Aparicio-Bailey is coming off of a strong 2025 season where he off four passes to go along with his 40 tackles and four passes defended last fall after a strong junior campaign. The 193-pound rising senior also caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two scores.

Now, all eyes are on his senior campaign with Ole Miss prioritizing the coveted defensive back amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with 10 schools now in contention for Aparicio-Bailey's services.

