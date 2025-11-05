National Analyst Predicts Lane Kiffin Will Stay at Ole Miss, Decline LSU and Florida
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has remained in headlines this fall as the coaching carousel heats up across college football.
With jobs open at LSU, Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, and Penn State, among others, Kiffin has remained a hot commodity as a potential candidate for multiple gigs.
The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are targeting Kiffin this fall, but some college football analysts across America have remained split on his future.
Will Kiffin depart Oxford after six years with Ole Miss and take the job with either Florida or LSU?
On3 Sports' JD Pickell revealed his predictions for this year's coaching cycle:
LSU: Jeff Brohm [Louisville]
Florida: Eli Drinkwitz [Missouri]
Arkansas: Alex Golesh [USF]
Auburn: Jon Sumrall [Auburn]
Penn State: Clark Lea [Vanderbilt]
The prediction includes Lane Kiffin staying put in Oxford and remaining with the Ole Miss Rebels moving forward.
Pickell isn't the only analyst that believes Kiffin should remain in the Magnolia State with the Ole Miss program.
Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In:
“I might stay. I really might in the world we’re in now,” Herbstreit said on The Ryen Russilo Show. “Nick Saban and I were talking about this in a meeting on Friday. We were just talking about, there’s always been structure and kind of like as a coach, you’re at the MAC or Conference USA or Mountain West and then you hope to go to the Big Ten or ACC and even then there are tiers.
"Ole Miss has always been kind of a second tier (to) Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, whatever it is. But man, now, what’s your budget look like? What can you afford? It’s no longer, ‘We win here. We send guys to the NFL. We’ve got tradition.’ No one cares. It’s, ‘How much you paying?’
“So at Ole Miss, without the pressure of Brian Kelly, ‘Win or else you’re fired,’ or Hugh Freeze, ‘Win or else you’re fired,’ or Kalen DeBoer, who’s kind of righted the ship, ‘Win or else you’re fired.’ Ole Miss is kind of like, ‘Hey, you notice the miles per hour? It’s 18 for Archie Manning. We have fun here at the Grove.’
"It’s not the same. Now, if he gets to the playoff and makes a run, maybe it will become that. But what’s wrong with coaching at Indiana in 2025? What’s wrong with coaching at Ole Miss?”
