Pete Golding Addresses LSU Tigers Staffers Returning to Ole Miss for CFP Matchup

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue preparation for a first-round matchup against the Tulane Green Wave in the College Football Playoff.

After a historic season in Oxford, the Rebels wrapped up the 2025 campaign with an 11-1 record to secure a spot in this year's College Football Playoff where the program will host Tulane on Dec. 20.

But Ole Miss will be without former head coach Lane Kiffin after departing the program for the LSU Tigers gig where his request to coach in the postseason was denied.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

Kiffin brought near double-digit staffers with him to Baton Rouge to join his coaching staff - including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., wide receivers coach George McDonald, and tight ends coach Joe Cox.

But the staffers are now back in Oxford with Ole Miss officials allowing them to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff despite not letting Kiffin do so.

Golding weighed in on the decision and how the staffers are meshing in the building despite intentions to head back to Baton Rouge after the postseason.

Pete Golding's Thoughts:

"I think it’s at any level — D2, 1A, the NFL — they want to be in a room with guys that create value for them and educating, get prepared to play really well, whether it’s individually, as a group and as a unit. When you get back to a routine of things and you’re doing it with the same guy that you’ve done it that got you to 11-1, regardless of where he’s going to be in January, really doesn’t matter.

"From the very beginning, the guys that are leading those rooms, that came back to lead those rooms, are great men. There was nothing prior to them leaving that they were ever going to question whether they were going to coach in the game or not.

"The question was going to be where they coach next year, which any coach right now is questioning that, regardless of whether they’re successful. A lot of people want them or they’re not successful. They’re about to get their ass fired.

"There’s indecision for everybody, including every locker room. They’re going to evaluate every January. Am I in the right system? Am I creating value for myself and my team? Is there a better opportunity? Do I like where I go to school? All those type of things.

"This group is focused on the mission, not the man. That’s everybody — from the coach until the players. You jump back in.

"Obviously, like in any situation, you break up with your girlfriend and you get back, you’re kind of looking around and you’re looking at things that you probably didn’t look at before and you’re probably noticing some things that were there before.

"You’re noticing them now. So, there are a couple talks, guys. It’s the same thing it was there before. You weren’t looking for it. Let’s relax and let’s focus and let’s play football.

"They’re in a pretty good spot.

