National Analyst Reveals Major Take on Ole Miss Football and Trinidad Chambliss

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain the talk of the town this offseason with the program navigating an unprecedented offseason in the Magnolia State.

In what became the storyline of the offseason, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss received a preliminary injunction in order to play for the Rebels across the 2026 season in a stunning development.

Chambliss is coming off of a 2025 season with 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns - while logging 520 rushing yards and eight scores - spearheading the Rebels' College Football Playoff run and finishing Top-10 in the Heisman Trophy voting.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say that Ole Miss Football is one of the more fascinating programs,” ESPN's Greg McElroy said.

“To find out you’re eligible on the same day that you walk out on the practice field for the first time? If that’s not a sign, I don’t know what it is,” McElroy added. “We know Chambliss is going to be a dude. “He’s going to be a Heisman contender.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Along with Chambliss back for the Rebels this offseason, the program will return All-American runnung back Kewan Lacy after a historic 2025 campaign in Oxford.

Lacy was one of the best rushers in the country all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Now, the one-two punch has returned for the 2026 season with an opportunity to make a statement once again and head back to the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss will open the 2026 season against the Louisville Cardinals in the inaugural Music City Kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 6 in primetime on ABC - with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Nissan Stadium.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“That game’s going to be maybe the most emotionally charged regular season game in college football this year,” McElroy predicted.

All eyes remain on Chambliss and Co. with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to once again take the college football world by storm in 2026.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss in January following a College Football Playoff run. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride."

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