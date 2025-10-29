National Analyst Thinks Lane Kiffin Will Depart Ole Miss for Florida or LSU Job
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has been the talk of the town as he looks to lead the program in Oxford to its first College Football Playoff berth in 2025.
Kiffin and Co. are off to a 7-1 start this fall with the Rebels clicking on all cylinders out the gate after adding statement wins over Oklahoma and LSU to the resumé.
Now, with Ole Miss seeing success this season, Kiffin has emerged as a hot commodity on this year's coaching carousel as job openings continue growing by the week.
From the LSU Tigers gig to the Florida Gators job, there are multiple premier programs searching for new decision-makers with Kiffin listed as a top candidate, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon and Thamel doubled down on his thoughts where he believes Kiffin leaves Ole Miss for either the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators job.
“Lane Kiffin is the buzz. He’s on the lips of the power brokers at both Florida and LSU. Look, what Ole Miss has helped him build there has been incredible," Thamel said. "Right now it’s hard to imagine Lane Kiffin coaching at Ole Miss next year.
"The opportunity that looms at either LSU or Florida is too big. The variable here that’s going to be fascinating and that’s going to loom over the last two months of this season is how the dynamics would work if Ole Miss indeed does make the playoff…The College Football Playoff does not start until December 19th.
"It would either be a high-wire act, where whatever [program] wants Lane, and has some kind of agreement with Lane maybe verbally, keeps the job open and waits for it to happen, or they announce it beforehand, which would be awkward too.”
As the 2025 season continues, the Ole Miss Rebels are focused on the task at hand each week, but it's no secret Kiffin remains a hot commodity on this year's coaching carousel.
