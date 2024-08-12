New Book Updates Egg Bowl History Between Ole Miss, Mississippi State
An updated history of the Battle for the Golden Egg between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs is hitting the bookshelves, the University Press of Mississippi (UPM) announced on Monday.
The Egg Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss, Third Edition is a continuation of a book series on the rivalry series that updates records from 2010-23, including highlights of every scoring drive, scoring player and final score from each contest dating back to the first meeting in 1901.
The contributing authors for this work are William G. Barner (an Ole Miss graduate and writer living in Atlanta), Danny McKenzie (a veteran Mississippi journalist and contributor to the first and second editions) and Jeff Roberson (author, veteran sportswriter and current historian in the Ole Miss athletics department).
According to a press release from UPM, there are 190 photographs included in this work, and there are little-known stats from the rivalry throughout the book, including three players who lettered at both Ole Miss and Mississippi State and two men who coached at both schools.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Mississippi State 65-46-6, and the game is moving off of Thanksgiving Day this season, instead occupying an afternoon slot on Black Friday. Last season's game between the Rebels and Bulldogs saw Ole Miss claim a 17-7 win in Starkville for its 10th win of the season, marking the second time in three years that the Rebels have claimed a 10-win regular season.
Ole Miss would go on to claim an 11-win campaign with a win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl.
Kickoff this season between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is set for Nov. 29 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ABC.