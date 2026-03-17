Georgia Bulldogs Make Major Move for Dynamic Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Target

Garnet Valley (Penn.) Malvern Prep four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper has locked in a visit schedule for this offseason with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels set to receive an official trip from the standout pass-catcher.

Cooper checks in as a Top-50 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs pushing for his commitment as he locks in multi-day visits to schools that are piquing his interest.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels quickly pushing for his services as the coaching staff remains in constant communication this offseason.

Cooper is fresh off of a junior campaign where he hauled in 44 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns where he emerged as a target to know in Pennsylvania.

Now, after a strong 2025 season, Cooper is ready to check-in with programs across the country with a significant visit on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania native will make his way down to the Peach State for an unofficial visit with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as the SEC rival intensifies its push.

For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program has locked in a multi-day stay beginning on May 29 where Cooper will be in Oxford on an official visit alongside multiple priority wide receiver targets - including the No. 2 rated wide receiver in Louisiana, Miguel Whitley.

Along with Ole Miss receiving an official, Cooper has also locked in a trip with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish beginning on June 12.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are now building momentum for Cooper with Rivals' Mike Singer logging a prediction in favor of Notre Dame to win out for his commitment this month.

Cooper is a top wide receiver target in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle for the Ole Miss Rebels, but the coaching staff in Oxford is casting a wide net with a myriad of priority pass-catchers on the program's radar this offseason.

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