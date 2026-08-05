Ole Miss is inching closer to opening Pete Golding’s first full season as head coach.

The Rebels began going through organized team activities this week, and officially report for fall camp on Thursday. One month from then, Ole Miss will take the field at Nissan Stadium to meet Louisville for its season opener in Nashville.

The 2026 season, Golding’s first year at the helm, poses a unique ‘win-now’ situation unlike opportunities most first-year coaches receive.

Respected Rebels

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels players pour Gatorade on head coach Pete Golding near the end of the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For most of the offseason, Ole Miss has gotten its respect and that was certainly shown at SEC Media Days in Tampa last month. In the SEC Media Poll, Ole Miss was picked to finish third. In the Coaches’ Poll released this week, Ole Miss debuted at No. 10. Considering the talented roster that Golding had to work to retain in January the high offseason praise makes sense.

Ole Miss’ unanimous win total by Vegas has been set 7.5, but the 2026 Rebels are shooting for much higher goals than just winning eight games. Internally, the Rebels believe they have what it takes to make another deep run through the College Football Playoffs if the team can be a cohesive group. Many don’t anticipate the Rebels getting back to the CFP, largely due to their schedule and new coaching staff, but Ole Miss would view that outcome as a sizable disappointment if they failed to capitalize on having some of the best talent its roster has ever seen.

Though Golding and Ole Miss handled last year’s coaching situation better than likely anyone would’ve, there is pressure for the program to deliver and continue the built up momentum this fall.

8-4, 7-5 or even 6-6, at times, isn’t typically considered an unsuccessful year by most first-year head coaches. That said, this scenario differs a bit from the rest. It’s not to say that Golding is on the proverbial hot seat, because by any stretch of the imagination he’s not, but there is a sense of urgency to win. Golding isn’t looking for any standard change around the building from his initial arrival.

It won’t be easy for Ole Miss to return to meaningful postseason play, but should that happen, it will solidify the program’s trajectory under the direction of its new leader.

Golding doesn’t lack self-awareness either.

Following Ole Miss’ opening round playoff win against Tulane, Golding was asked about the chants he received in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as he made his way back through the stadium tunnel.

“I’m well aware of how the other side goes when you don’t win the game. I’ve been on both sides of that. I think I’ve been able to invest a lot in this place over three years….It was awesome. But I’m well aware there’s a chance it goes the other way when you start losing football games — as it should be.”

Roughly four weeks ahead of Golding’s first regular season game as a head coach, Ole Miss currently sits as a 6.5-point favorite over Louisville for its Week 1 matchup in Music City.

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