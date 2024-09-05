New Stat Reveals Just How Successful Lane Kiffin's Offense is With Ole Miss Football
Lane Kiffin has been the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels since the 2020 football season, and the offense in Oxford has been innovative and captivating since he arrived.
Kiffin has long been known as somewhat of an "offensive mastermind" in college football, but a new stat was revealed from Ole Miss' communications department on Thursday that shows just how successful the Rebels have been under his leadership.
Sure, Ole Miss has surpassed the 10-win mark twice since Kiffin arrived, but it's done so in style.
According to this graphic from Ole Miss, the Rebels lead all FBS schools in total yards per game since the 2020 season, coming in at a whopping 503.70 YPG in that span. Second on the list is Ohio State with 490.35, a full 13 yards behind where Ole Miss stands.
It's helped that Kiffin has had two really solid quarterbacks during his tenure in Oxford. Matt Corral led the way in the 2020-21 seasons for the Rebels, and he was replaced by current quarterback Jaxson Dart in 2022, someone who is garnering Heisman hype in the early portions of this campaign.
But the passing game hasn't been the only strong suit for the Rebels, although Kiffin sometimes carries that reputation. Ole Miss has also taken advantage of a stout stable of running backs since 2020, including but not limited to Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Ulysses Bentley IV.
This average grew in Week 1 this year for the Rebels as they posted over 700 yards of total offense against the Furman Paladins in Oxford last Saturday.
Ole Miss' defense has also taken strides forward in recent years, but Lane Kiffin's calling card has always been a talented offense, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.