Next QB1? Lane Kiffin Provides Update On Ole Miss' Backup Quarterback Situation
Quarterback Jaxson Dart is the unquestioned leader of the Ole Miss Rebels this college football season, but who will take over his place in the offense once the year has concluded and he eyes the NFL?
For now, the jury is still out, but head coach Lane Kiffin likes his options.
The Rebels have names like Walker Howard, Austin Simmons and AJ Maddox waiting behind Dart. Howard transferred in from the LSU Tigers last offseason, and Simmons was part of the 2023 class, after reclassifying. Maddox, a Mississippi native, is the newest of the bunch, joining Ole Miss in the last recruiting cycle.
Kiffin was asked on Monday if there had been any separation in the second-string quarterback race (which could eventually be a race for next year's starter), and his answer didn't reveal much. What it did reveal, however, was that Dart's backups are all capable options who could be in the mix in 2025.
"I think that [Howard and Simmons have] both done a really good job," Kiffin said. "AJ Maddox has done a really good job too, and it's been really competitive in there. I think that all three are really smart and really do a good job handling and running the offense, which you'd probably expect out of Walker, being the veteran of those three. But all three have done a really good job."
Each quarterback brings a different element to the table. Howard (6-foot, 190 pounds), Simmons (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) and Maddox (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) all have different builds, but the race is on to see who can gain the upper hand in this race for the starting position in 2025. Also, if Dart were to go down with an injury at some point during the year, who would fill the void and keep Ole Miss' season afloat?
Kiffin isn't about to reveal all of his cards, but this is one "backup" battle that Rebel fans will keep an eye on for the next calendar year.