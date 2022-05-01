Skip to main content

Ole Miss Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Six Rebels Find NFL Homes

The NFL Draft has concluded, but more Rebels have signed contracts out of free agency this weekend.

Ole Miss had six players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it has had six more sign NFL contracts as undrafted free agents.

The Rebels saw EDGE Sam Williams and QB Matt Corral go off the board first to the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Corral, after being projected in the first and second rounds leading up to the draft, fell to the third round to the Panthers.

The quarterback spoke earlier in the week about conversations he had with former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown leading up to the draft. Brown himself was part of a draft day trade between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

"He really just told me to be myself," Corral said. "That was the best advice that I got throughout this whole process. At the end of the day, you're going to end up where you're going to end up, and you might as well be yourself and have a team fall in love with who you really are."

Since the drafting of Williams and Corral, Snoop Conner, Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson and Deane Leonard were taken off the board in the later rounds on Saturday.

Here are the Rebels who have signed contracts as free agents since the conclusion of the draft.

Dontario Drummond celebrates a touchdown reception in the first half against Florida (via. Ole Miss Athletics)
Ben Brown via. Ole Miss Athletics
Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (9) carries the ball against Southeastern Louisiana Lions defensive back Patrick Johnson (2) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals -- OL Ben Brown

Dallas Cowboys -- WR Dontario Drummond

Cincinnati Bengals -- DL Tariqious Tisdale

Chicago Bears -- DB Jaylon Jones

Miami Dolphins -- WR Braylon Sanders

Kansas City Chiefs -- RB Jerrion Ealy

Braylon Sanders
Mississippi Rebels kick off returner Jaylon Jones (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi Rebels defensive end Tariqious Tisdale (22) shakes hands with fans after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

