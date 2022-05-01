Ole Miss Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Six Rebels Find NFL Homes
Ole Miss had six players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it has had six more sign NFL contracts as undrafted free agents.
The Rebels saw EDGE Sam Williams and QB Matt Corral go off the board first to the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Corral, after being projected in the first and second rounds leading up to the draft, fell to the third round to the Panthers.
The quarterback spoke earlier in the week about conversations he had with former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown leading up to the draft. Brown himself was part of a draft day trade between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.
"He really just told me to be myself," Corral said. "That was the best advice that I got throughout this whole process. At the end of the day, you're going to end up where you're going to end up, and you might as well be yourself and have a team fall in love with who you really are."
Since the drafting of Williams and Corral, Snoop Conner, Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson and Deane Leonard were taken off the board in the later rounds on Saturday.
Here are the Rebels who have signed contracts as free agents since the conclusion of the draft.
Cincinnati Bengals -- OL Ben Brown
Dallas Cowboys -- WR Dontario Drummond
Cincinnati Bengals -- DL Tariqious Tisdale
Chicago Bears -- DB Jaylon Jones
Miami Dolphins -- WR Braylon Sanders
Kansas City Chiefs -- RB Jerrion Ealy
