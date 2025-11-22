Nick Saban Calls For Change In College Football Amid 'Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes'
The race for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reached new heights on Friday after the program's shot-caller met with the administration in Oxford to discuss his future.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 29 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
The Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators have entered a three-team race for Kiffin with the program in Baton Rouge gaining momentum heading into the weekend.
Now, there's "controversy" surrounding what's next for Kiffin if he were to depart where he wouldn't be allowed to coach the College Football Playoffs - if the Rebels clinched a spot in the 12-team bracket.
College football icon Nick Saban weighed in on the situation during a segment on College GameDay.
Nick Saban's Take:
“Everybody should be thinking about the players,” Saban said. “Players should be able to play for their coach for the entire season. Players shouldn’t be penalized if a coach leaves, because the committee has the opportunity, if a player or coach doesn’t participate, they can sink you in the rankings.”
“We should match the academic calendar with the football calendar,” Saban added - stating that early signing day - and urgency from programs to secure a coach before the portal opens will create madness.
“This is not a Lane Kiffin conundrum,” he concluded. “This is a college football conundrum, and we need some leadership to step up and change the rules.”
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.