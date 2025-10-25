Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Log Picks for Ole Miss Rebels vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the No. 13 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Norman with an opportunity to make a statement against a Top-15 foe.
After falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8, Kiffin and Co. will look to avoid back-to-back losses, but a challenging Sooners squad will look to spoil the Rebels' chances.
"Most disruptive and hardest defense we’ve played in six years. The numbers back that," Kiffin said this week. "They’re No. 1 in the country in a lot of categories.
"Got a combination of really elite, quick, fast players with one of the best defensive coaches in all of football for a long time. They’ve got it really rolling.”
Now, with kickoff in the rearview mirror, the ESPN College GameDay crew has logged their predictions for Saturday in Norman.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
The ESPN College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: Ole Miss Rebels
Nick Saban: Oklahoma Sooners
Pat McAfee: Oklahoma Sooners
Guest Picker: Ole Miss Rebels
Kirk Herbstreit: Oklahoma Sooners
Rece Davis Weighs: Rebels Win on the Road
“I think Ole Miss wins too. I think Ole Miss is better,” Davis said. “And also, Ole Miss has never lost to Oklahoma. This is only the third meeting. Beat them last year.
"The last game Josh Heupel lost as a college football player was against Ole Miss in the Independence Bowl. Deuce McAllister—they lost the last game of what had been the ’99 season, and then 2000, you know, they won the national championship.”
David Pollack's Take: Oklahoma's Defense Paves Way
“I actually think they do. I think OU wins this football game,” Pollack said. “Them being at home, I think their coverage, because of the pressure, will look different. I do not think the running game, which was abandoned last week by Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, can be abandoned versus Venables.”
“You cannot do that versus OU. It is going to end badly. I think Oklahoma is going to take care of business this week. I got it 27–17. I actually think Oklahoma is going to roll.”
