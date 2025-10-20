Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier was relieved of his duties in Gainesville on Sunday afternoon after meeting with the administration in the Sunshine State.
Napier ended his time with the Gators flaunting a 22-23 record across four seasons where the fanbase continued pushing for change within the program.
Now, the move has been made. Napier is out in Gainesville after the program made the decision on Sunday.
"Today I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.
"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators. Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.
As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."
Napier's buyout is $19.38 million where 50 percent must be paid out within the next 30 days. He had earned $7.4 million annually as part of the original contract he signed with the program in November 2021.
Now, let the rumor mill begin with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin at the forefront of the conversation.
According to reports, Kiffin is the "top candidate" for the Florida job with the administration already beginning to do its due diligence on the Rebels' decision-maker.
Would Kiffin depart Oxford for the job in Gainesville? One Ole Miss alum shut down the rumor mill quickly.
Former Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman - and eight-year NFL veteran Bradley Sowell - has weighed in while speaking on the Ole Miss Spirit’sTalk of Champions podcast
“It’s not happening. Lane Kiffin would be absolutely crazy to leave the job he’s got here, OK? If Lane Kiffin wins nine games, nine times out of 10 they’re not going to say anything to him in Oxford. It’s just not happening,” Sowell said.
“If you just keep winning nine at Florida? It’s going to be like Dan Mullen when he went there and got fired. The expectations are just outrageous there. You’re in Oxford, Mississippi, probably making $9 or 10 million dollars a year. What, you’re going to leave for $12? Is that $2 million worth what it’s going to take from Florida and all the people’s hands in the pot?
“He’s got a pretty good gig here at Ole Miss, and he’s turned this thing into kind of his baby. I’m sure he gets a lot more free reign here than he’s going to get at place like [Florida]. I don’t see why you leave Oxford. You’re getting the talent here.”
Let the rumor mill begin with Kiffin at the forefront of the conversation for the Florida Gators gig across the next few months.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup
Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.