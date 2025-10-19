Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier's seat is hotter than ever in Gainesville with reports circulating that the program's decision-maker could be on the way out sooner rather than later.
Despite taking in a win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, the Gators remain at a crossroads with Napier at the head of the program.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains the hire the Florida fanbase has begun rallying around, but would he depart Oxford to make his way to the Sunshine State?
ESPN's Paul Finebaum weighed in on Kiffin and what could lead to a decision this offseason - believing he could win a National Championship in Gainesville.
“I think … Lane Kiffin at Florida would win a national championship,”Finebaum said Sunday morning.
“I think it’s getting more difficult (to win a championship at Ole Miss). And Lane Kiffin has been on the precipice of leaving (Oxford for the last few years) – not to revisit ancient history – but he was headed to Auburn a couple of years ago.
"That is not in debate, and then his daughter got in the way. That story has been confirmed. He was looking at Florida last year,” Finebaum added Sunday. “It’s a tug of war with him right now, because I think he really does love where he is. But Lane Kiffin is a fierce competitor and he has to wonder: can he do much better than what he did last year (at Ole Miss)?”
If Ole Miss is unable to reach the College Football Playoff in 2025, Finebaum believes it could make his decision that much more challenging if Florida makes the call.
“That team was outstanding on both sides of the ball and this team is good, probably not quite to the (same) degree, but it’s not far from it. It’s capable,” Finebaum concluded.
“But let’s say they drop this (next) game at Oklahoma, his path to the Playoff is going to be difficult. The one thing about that though is if Lane Kiffin is not in the Playoffs this year, I think there is a higher likelihood that he could leave.”
Ole Miss will return to action in Week 9 with a date against the Oklahoma Sooners up next on the docket for the program.
