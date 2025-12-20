Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew Make Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host the Tulane Green Wave in a College Football Playoff showdown on Saturday afternoon with all eyes set to be on the first-round clash.

In what will be head coach Pete Golding's debut at the helm of the program, the stakes couldn't be higher as he prepares to lead the Rebels into the postseason after Lane Kiffin's departure on Nov. 30.

“I think we owe this to the team, to the fans, to the university to have blinders on right now. I know what it takes to win football games," Golding said this week.

"I know what it takes to be successful on defense and it’s hard work and you got to do it better than anybody else and you got to be willing to do things that they’re not. I think when you start getting caught up in moments and start taking pictures and do all that, you’re focus is on the wrong thing.”

Now, with kickoff inching closer, the ESPN College GameDay crew has locked in predictions for first-round clash. Which way is the panel leaning?

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

The College GameDay Predictions:

- Desmond Howard: Ole Miss Rebels

- Nick Saban: Ole Miss Rebels

- Pat McAfee: Ole Miss Rebels

- Alex Caruso: Tulane Green Wave

- Kirk Herbstreit: Ole Miss Rebels

Nick Saban's Advice to Pete Golding:

“I think the best thing for this team is to get back on the field and play,” Saban said on College GameDay. “And I think one question you have is, yeah, they got the offensive coaches back, but how focused are they going to be on what they need to do?

"I think they will do a good job in that regard. And then Pete Golding, you know, first time head coach, when I was a first time head coach like at Michigan State, when you run out the tunnel, you think everybody is looking at you and judging you.

“Pete’s been texting me, and I say, ‘Pete, just focus on what you got to do to coach your team, focus on what’s happening on the field. That’s going to be the most important thing for you, to help your players be successful and for your team to play well and then get judged after that. Don’t worry about what people are thinking.’”

