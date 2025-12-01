Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Play Integral Role in Lane Kiffin Departing Ole Miss for LSU
Lane Kiffin has officially made his move to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers where he departs the Ole Miss Rebels after six seasons as the shot-caller.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, Kiffin walked away from the Ole Miss program on Sunday amid the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will be in the 12-team bracket in December where new head coach Pete Golding will lead the program after Kiffin made the decision to depart.
Kiffin went public with his decision to become the next head coach of the program in Baton Rouge on Sunday afternoon.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
The "Kiffin Sweepstakes" became the storyline of the 2025 college football season with Ole Miss and LSU ultimately emerging as the finalists.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers that have landed Kiffin in a move that has sent shockwaves across the college football scene.
“This was really hard. My heart was here," Kiffin told ESPN's Marty Smith. "But I talked to some mentors—Coach Carroll, Coach Saban—and especially when Coach Carroll said, 'Man, your dad would tell you to go, man. Take the shot. Take the shot. You’ve accomplished a lot here.'
"You know, I always hated how we only gave one year to Tennessee and left. I really hated that feeling, even though it was an exciting year. But, you know, I think we gave a lot to this program and to the city, and had some of the most historic wins in this stadium we’ve ever had, and the best regular season in the history of the school.
"So, I feel proud of that part. But it just became time. You know, I talked to God and he told me it’s time to take a new step. It’s a new chapter.”
There was a key figure in helping LSU's chances to sway Kiffin away from Ole Miss, according to ESPN's Paul Finebaum.
Nick Saban's Role:
“Kiffin said, I believe it was Friday night or Saturday, that he’s going to call Pete Carroll and Nick Saban. Come on. He has been talking to Nick Saban all along,” Finebaum said.
“Most people firmly believe that Nick Saban, who once fired Lane Kiffin—as most others have—is suggesting to him or has suggested to go to LSU.
“I’m told that Saban said, ‘Had I stayed there, I would have won more national championships.’ That is debatable, by the way. But, I think it shows that LSU is an easier place to win.
"There’s really no other distractions, even though recruiting is national now—the portal and all that—it is just a place that most coaches, even Ed Orgeron, could not miss winning a national championship."
Pete Carroll Gives Perspective:
Kiffin broke down Carroll's role in the decision while speaking with ESPN's Marty Smith on Sunday.
“Yeah, just… you know, this was really hard. My heart was here. But I talked to some mentors—Coach Carroll, Coach Saban—and especially when Coach Carroll said, 'Man, your dad would tell you to go, man. Take the shot. Take the shot. You’ve accomplished a lot here.'
"You know, I always hated how we only gave one year to Tennessee and left. I really hated that feeling, even though it was an exciting year.
"But, you know, I think we gave a lot to this program and to the city, and had some of the most historic wins in this stadium we’ve ever had, and the best regular season in the history of the school.
"So, I feel proud of that part. But it just became time. You know, I talked to God and he told me it’s time to take a new step. It’s a new chapter.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam
Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.