Jimbo Fisher Reveals Bold Statement on Lane Kiffin Amid Ole Miss Football, LSU Move

When Lane Kiffin made the move from Ole Miss to LSU, it sent shockwaves across the college football landscape with the coveted head coach heading to an SEC rival amid a College Football Playoff run.

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) wrapped up the regular season with an 11-1 record and a College Football Playoff berth cemented, but it didn't stop Kiffin from making the move to Baton Rouge to join LSU.

But the kicker is that he brought along a myriad of assistant coaches with him from Ole Miss - where the staffers have been working double duty across the last five weeks at both Ole Miss and LSU.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. headlines the list of coaches that followed Kiffin along with wide receivers coach George McDonald, tight ends coach Joe Cox, and running backs coach Kevin Smith, among several others.

But Kiffin has since "loaned" his assistant coaches to Ole Miss amid the program's College Football Playoff run with the Rebels taking down Tulane and Georgia - now one win away from a National Championship berth.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding revealed this week that both McDonald and Cox will not be with the program for the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Miami on Thursday - sparking controversy across college football.

Jimbo Fisher's Take: Kiffin is a "Villain"

“You can’t change the rules of the game in the middle of the game, not for the staff, but because of the players,” Fisher said. “Is it really about them? Is it really about the athletes, or is it about the money, and everything else? … I think that’s where he’s wrong.”

“Everybody says he thinks he’s made out to be the villain. He is right now, because that is wrong. Those kids have an opportunity to do something — you know, that national championship ring I have?

"Those guys, you don’t get those opportunities. What they have done, and for them to have the opportunity to win the national championship. … He’s wrong for doing it.”

“He thought his dysfunction of leaving would cause them the dysfunction,” Fisher added. “No, it united them. And those coaches went back because they loved the kids, and they did it, and now he’s pulling them back.”

“It’s selfish. It’s stupid.”



Jimbo Fisher sounds off on Lane Kiffin not allowing some coaches to coach for Ole Miss in the CFP semifinal 👀 pic.twitter.com/6TodO50jbU — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 8, 2026

College Football Playoff Semifinals Schedule

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

