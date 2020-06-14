Nine at Ole Miss in Quarantine Despite Negative COVID-19 Tests, No Additional Positives

Ole Miss is reporting to additional COVID-19 cases within the athletics department.

In contradiction to reports from earlier today that multiple additional Rebels had tested positive for the coronavirus, University officials have confirmed to The Grove Report that there have been no additional positive COVID-19 tests.

However, what they will say is that they have quarantined nine additional athletes (in addition to the two that tested positive during the first wave of arrival on campus). These nine that are in quarantine have tested negative for COVID-19, yet were deemed to be in close contact with the two who had originally tested positive.

This information comes to The Grove Report directly from Shannon Singletary, the Ole Miss senior associate athletic director for health and sports performance. It is Singletary that is responsible for all return-to-campus protocols.

It's worth noting that the University is required by law to release information regarding positive COVID-19 test cases. As Singletary pointed out to The Grove Report when describing the school's protocols set in place, they expected the initial positive cases and any additional cases would not be unexpected either.

But for now, Ole Miss is reporting no new COVID-19 cases. Yes, a few more athletes are in quarantine just to be safe, but there have been no more positive cases within Ole Miss athletics.

