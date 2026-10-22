Ole Miss Can Deliver a Brutal Blow to Arch Manning's Season

It's a shame, really, how dysfunctional this Texas offense is. With one of the nation's leading defenses, and when Colin Simmons is healthy, the Longhorns should be able to make a deep push for a national title. After consecutive losses, Texas is hanging on by a thread, with Ole Miss in prime position to send the Longhorns back to the drawing board.

Arch Manning, Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Hollywood Smothers: On paper, it is a special offense, and on the field, they have all shown flashes of success. Though the Longhorns have sputtered offensively in 2026, all the talent is there for a breakout showing at any given moment.

Pete Golding's Ole Miss defense will need to be prepared for it all to be thrown its way. Texas has lost all room for error, and if they want anything lasting to come from the 2026 season, the Rebels will need to be dispatched on its way.

Is Arch "The Guy" in Austin?

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands off the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea that Arch Manning is incapable of leading an offense to the promised land has been pushed hard over the past two weeks due to Texas' unfortunate track record. A quarterback prophesied to succeed since birth into the Manning family tree, it is incredibly easy to place all the blame on the kid who has had media coverage surrounding him since peewee football.

Manning's biggest shortcoming is that this Texas offense, no matter how hard it tries or where it goes, just cannot move the ball. The Sarkisian system, which leans heavily on outside runs and play-action sets, looks like a practical joke: Who is going to bite on the play-action on third and 12 after two gummed-up runs?

The Longhorn offensive line cannot communicate at the level that a college football program needs to, much less one in the nation's top conference. Yes, Manning's decision-making has looked juvenile, but without an offensive line producing anything to build from in front of him, it does not seem fair to place the blame on the quarterback. This is a systemic issue rooting back to the play-callers and lack of blocking, not one that can be put all on Manning.

But, with Manning's job threatened by KJ Lacey, the Rebels can set the plan of succession motion.

Pete Golding, the Heavyweight

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding has seen enough from the Texas offense to know where the Rebels can land their biggest punches. The Longhorns have the talent to score on anyone in the country, but it hasn't translated into consistency. Texas is averaging 30.2 points per game, yet its inability to sustain drives has become a glaring issue. The Longhorns have gone three-and-out more than any other team in the SEC. Ole Miss has an opportunity to make that number even uglier.

Golding's first priority will be stopping the run. Texas has totaled 810 rushing yards through six games, but its ground attack has struggled to find consistency against SEC competition. The Longhorns rely on Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown to establish the run and open up Steve Sarkisian's play-action passing game. If the Rebels can shut down that first option, Manning will have to beat them through the air without the benefit of a dependable running game.

Ole Miss showed what that could look like against Missouri. The Rebels held Jamal Roberts, who entered the game coming off consecutive 200-yard performances, to just 39 yards on 20 carries. That performance gave Golding a blueprint for slowing down a run-heavy offense. If the Rebels can replicate that physicality in Austin, they can force Texas into the long-yardage situations that have plagued the Longhorns all season.

That is where Will Echoles, Suntarine Perkins and Luke Ferrelli can make their presence felt. Echoles can collapse the pocket from the interior, while Perkins brings the athleticism to pressure Manning off the edge or disrupt the timing of his reads. Ferrelli, who leads Ole Miss with 39 tackles, gives the Rebels another reliable presence in the middle of the defense. The trio can make life miserable for a Texas offensive line that has allowed Manning to be sacked 17 times this season.

The numbers are difficult to ignore. Manning has thrown for 1,295 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions through six games. He also lost a late fourth-quarter fumble against Florida, one of several costly turnovers that have contributed to Texas' recent slide. The Longhorns have struggled to protect their quarterback, and the increased attention surrounding Manning's job security adds another layer of pressure heading into Saturday.

The Rebels do not need to blitz on every down to exploit those weaknesses. In fact, disciplined pressure could be more effective. If Echoles can push the pocket and Perkins can threaten the edge, Ole Miss can force Manning to make decisions before his receivers finish their routes. Golding can then mix coverages behind the rush, making it more difficult for Manning to identify his reads and find open targets.

But the Rebels cannot afford to get caught chasing the quarterback. Manning still has the arm talent and mobility to punish a defense that loses its assignments, and Sarkisian remains one of the nation's most dangerous play-callers when his offense finds a rhythm. Golding has emphasized the importance of communication against Texas' shifts and motion, which can create confusion before the snap. One missed assignment could turn a promising defensive stand into an explosive play.

Golding has the personnel to make that happen. Now, his defense must prove it can deliver for four quarters against a Texas team desperate to get its season back on track. The Longhorns have spent the past two weeks searching for answers. If Ole Miss controls the line of scrimmage and makes Manning uncomfortable, Saturday could leave them with even more questions.

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