No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 LSU Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 7 LSU will write the latest chapter of the Magnolia Bowl this weekend in Oxford, with what will surely be the most-viewed Week 3 matchup.

Both teams enter unbeaten through two weeks, but each have their own flaws as well. Bragging rights aside for both programs, and personalities, there’s a lot at stake on the field. The winner secures a quality datapoint for its College Football Playoff resume, while the loser has to prepare for a steep uphill battle that will allow a smaller margin for error in order to reach the CFP.

Ahead of the top-10 clash between the Rebels and Tigers, Ole Miss On SI makes its game picks. Kickoff on Saturday night is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding runs off the field after defeating the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Komis (Record: 2-0)

We know all the off-field storylines surrounding Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford, but what about on the field?

Well, this game could very well come down to which weakness shows its hand more. Ole Miss’ secondary concerns have been well documented here, so I’ll spare you that much, but lost in LSU’s impressive point total through two games (96 points) is its underwhelming pass attack. It’s early and Sam Leavitt has a high ceiling, but Ole Miss catching this offense early could bode well. Leavitt has completed just over 60 percent of his passes and has thrown four interceptions total against Clemson and LA Tech. The stadium environment won’t do the Tigers’ offense any favors either.

On the other hand, for LSU, the Rebels’ secondary could come at a good time too.

That said, Golding’s defense is getting a couple boosts with the expected return of starting cornerback Antonio Kite and starting transfer safety Sharif Denson set to make his Ole Miss debut. Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. are great offensive minds, and both sides know each other. Overall, I think Ole Miss is just a little bit deeper as a team altogether and has the slight edge at more position units than LSU. In my mind this is absolutely a toss-up game, but I think that Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy are just enough to be the difference.

Look for LSU’s Trey’Dez Green to be a key factor in the ultimate outcome as well.

Get your popcorn ready.

Ole Miss 36, LSU 30

Daylan Flowers (Record: 2-0)

The game of games, this one can go either way. A game from two teams that I truly don't know the identity of quite yet. I think the quarterbacks will decide this game, which is why I'm going with The Rebels to find a way to win. I believe Trinidad Chambliss will find a way somehow to win the game. But, the Ole Miss secondary has to find success in the right moments or it could go the Tigers way

Ole Miss 34, LSU 31

Jayden Koss (Record: 2-0)

I see both Ole Miss and LSU putting up numbers reminiscent of the 2023 Magnolia Bowl, when Jaxson Dart and the Rebels beat Jayden Daniels and the Tigers 55-49. So far this season both teams' offenses have put up more than 40 points in all 4 of the games they’ve played combined this season.

Quarterbacks have a tendency to decide high-scoring games like I expect this one to be. When deciding between who I trust more between LSU’s Sam Leavitt and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss, I think about who won’t crack under pressure when the lights are brightest, and that’s Chambliss.

Leavitt, for all his talent, is mistake-prone, already having four interceptions, although, to be fair, they haven’t all been his fault. Chambliss showed the world he was able to take his play to the next level last season against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, even if he had to run around the backfield to do it. Chambliss also simply doesn’t make mistakes nearly as often as Leavitt. Chambliss has thrown four interceptions total in his time at Ole Miss and only one so far this season. Give me Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels in a nail-biter.

Ole Miss 44, LSU 41

Zion Trammell (Record: 2-0)

Emotions will be running high on Saturday. Whichever team remains composed could end up winning. Ole Miss’ secondary will be challenged by a talented LSU offense. If the Rebels prevent the big plays, and Trinidad Chambliss protects the ball, I like the Rebels’ odds on Saturday.

With home field advantage, Ole Miss gets its revenge on Lane Kiffin and the Tigers.

Ole Miss 31, LSU 30

Tanner Shapiro (Record: 2-0)

Ole Miss heads into their first SEC Game with a chip on their shoulder. Pete Golding and many players + staff get “revenge” on Lane Kiffin and LSU. Trinidad Chambliss will have to be an effective runner in the game, and I think he delivers.

Ole Miss 27, LSU 24

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