Oklahoma AD Claims SEC Threatened Forfeit Over Ole Miss Game Postponement

It seems more often than not that Ole Miss comes out of peculiar situations the villain in the eyes of fans and national media. Following the FAA's nationwide ground stop yesterday and the SEC's decision to push the Rebels' showdown with Oklahoma to Sunday, Ole Miss has once again been put under a microscope and berated by fans far and wide.

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny issued a statement just minutes after announcing that the Sooners' hosting of Ole Miss would have to wait until Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, despite an originally listed kickoff time of 3:15 p.m. CT today. Making claims that Oklahoma was coerced into the decision and forced to pick between a Sunday afternoon game and a forfeit, Ole Miss has faced much criticism in the hours since the landmark decision.

While it certainly benefits neither side due to a bleak weather forecast in Norman, OK, on Sunday, Denny and Oklahoma clearly took offense to the Rebels' staying put in Oxford Friday night, and though the two programs have only met three times, it seems now that the national air stoppage has formed a new rivalry in the SEC.

Denny: Move Deemed "Unfair" and "Against Strong Objection"

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny stands on the sidelines during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the New Mexico Lobos at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Oklahoma won 14-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Denny's statement reads as follows:

"We recognize the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the ground stoppage and understand the challenges they created for teams across the country. As soon as we learned of Ole Miss' travel issues, we immediately began communicating with their staff and our conference leadership. We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned.

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But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution. After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit. Rescheduling the game has a significant impact, particularly on our fans. Those who have made travel arrangements, accommodations and personal plans around a Saturday game now face unnecessary disruption and hardship. Their time, commitment and investment deserve greater consideration than they were afforded in the conference's decision tonight. I understand that difficult decisions sometimes must be made under extraordinary circumstances. But those decisions must also consider the impact on everyone involved.

Put simply, this decision isn't fair to our athletes, our institution or to Sooner Nation. But we've been given no other choice. We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening. We will continue to fight in the best interests of OU Athletics and always on behalf of our student-athletes and fans. On Saturday, we will share more on game logistics and fan appreciation measures."

A Problem Not as Simple as Getting on a Plane

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels helmets lay on the field prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Ole Miss, not in close range of a major national airport, charters its flights out of Tupelo Regional Airport about an hour outside of Oxford, Miss. Flying with carrier JetBlue, the Rebels were unable to take off once the limited crew the airline had in Tupelo timed out, leaving Ole Miss' only option to wait until Saturday following the late reopening of U.S. airspace Friday night.

The Rebels will now kick off tomorrow at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for their bounce-back attempt against the Sooners at noon CT, shortening their preparations ahead of Wofford coming to Oxford next Saturday.

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