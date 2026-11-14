Oklahoma Has a Dangerous Offensive Weapon Ole Miss Cannot Overlook

This Saturday, the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels will play against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Rebels are 6-3 and looking to win their last three to end the season strong and perhaps reach the College Football Playoff. The Sooners are 5-4 and looking to continue putting together wins following a win over Florida.

Heading into tomorrow's game against Ole Miss, Oklahoma will look to get one of its leading pass catchers heavily involved in the game.

Who Oklahoma Can Use to Take Advantage of Ole Miss' Vulnerability

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Rocky Beers hurdles over Texas El Paso Miners cornerback Justin Content during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Nov. 2, Oklahoma fired its offensive coordinator and play-caller, Ben Arbuckle, and promoted tight ends coach and former Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten to interim offensive coordinator and play-caller.

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Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said this week that Witten has simplified Oklahoma's offense within reason, and that Witten being a tight end during his legendary playing career means that he'll be looking to get the ball to his tight ends.

Oklahoma's best tight end is Rocky Beers. Beers is second on the Sooners in receptions with 38, receiving yards with 518 and tied for first in touchdowns with four. Last Saturday, in Witten's first game as interim offensive coordinator against Florida, Beers caught four passes for 72 yards, the third-most receiving yards he's had in a game this season.

Most of the attention on Oklahoma's offense will be on quarterback John Mateer, but Mateer has struggled throughout the season, and putting the focus on Beers gives Witten and Oklahoma the chance to exploit a potential weakness in the middle of the field for Ole Miss.

This Saturday, Ole Miss will be missing its leading tackler and green-dot linebacker, Keaton Thomas, who is out following an ankle injury he suffered against Georgia. Thomas is joined by defensive back Edwin Joseph Jr., who is missing his fifth straight game following his ankle injury against Vanderbilt.

Thomas and Joseph being out is further weakening an Ole Miss defense that already gives up the seventh-most passing yards per game in the SEC, at 229.6. Oklahoma averages 227.6 passing yards per game, though the team only passed for 207 yards against Florida.

Golding will have to get his defense back on track following the beating they took against Georgia. Should Witten get Mateer and Beers going and come out with a win over Golding and Ole Miss, the Rebels can kiss their dwindling playoff hopes goodbye.

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