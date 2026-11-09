Ole Miss Faces a Very Different Oklahoma Team After Jason Witten’s Debut

Oklahoma spent much of the 2026 season searching for answers on offense.

After dismissing offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on November 2nd, the Sooners turned to NFL veteran and tight ends coach Jason Witten to take over play-calling. In his first game at the helm, Witten completely reshaped the team's offensive style, leading to a 23-7 road win over Florida.

The Sooners didn't necessarily reinvent themselves on offense, but they showed discipline and consistency that had been missing. Oklahoma rushed 40 times, controlled possession for nearly 38 minutes and converted 10 of 18 third downs. Most notably, the Sooners put together an 89-yard, 20-play scoring drive that consumed nearly 13 minutes of game time, effectively putting Florida away.

For Ole Miss, the timing of Oklahoma's offensive turnaround could not be more concerning. After a humbling loss to Georgia in which the Rebels surrendered 295 rushing yards, Pete Golding's defense now faces an opponent that seems increasingly committed to establishing the run and controlling the tempo. Oklahoma may not have the offensive numbers of an SEC contender, but its performance against Florida suggests the Rebels will face a much different challenge than the Sooners' season-long record indicates.

Jason Witten Has Fully Redesigned the Sooners' Offensive

Nov 7, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Witten wasted little time establishing an identity for his play-calling style. Rather than focusing primarily on big-play potential, Oklahoma played a physicality-first style that thrived on long, rhythmic possessions and frequent use of its tight ends. For one of the NFL's greatest at that position, it is even more concerning that Witten has real talent at tight end to work with, headlined by Rocky Beers.

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The Sooners incorporated more 12 and 13 personnel formations, keeping multiple tight ends on the field to create additional blocking opportunities while giving Mateer more options in the passing game. The adjustment immediately paid dividends. The aforementioned Beers hauled in four receptions for 72 yards, while Hayden Hansen caught a touchdown pass against his former team.

The increased emphasis on the tight end position was particularly noticeable considering Witten's background. A five-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection, Witten built his entire football identity around the position. His familiarity with the tight end room could give Oklahoma an offensive advantage it struggled to establish earlier in the season.

However, the biggest difference was the Sooners' willingness to commit to the run. Oklahoma ran 40 plays against Florida, with Mateer gaining 56 yards on the ground. During the game-clinching 89-yard drive, Witten called running plays on 10 of 11 snaps before Mateer connected with Isaiah Sategna III for the touchdown.

It was a considerably different approach from an Oklahoma offense that had struggled to find consistency under Arbuckle. Witten did not necessarily turn the Sooners into an explosive offensive unit overnight. In fact, Oklahoma recorded just one offensive play longer than 20 yards against Florida. Instead, the new play-caller appeared more interested in controlling the line of scrimmage, protecting the football and forcing opposing defenses to remain on the field.

For Mateer, the change also appeared to provide some much-needed stability. The quarterback finished 21-of-33 for 207 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. After struggling with turnovers throughout his two seasons in Norman, Mateer delivered one of his cleanest performances yet.

Whether Witten can maintain that level of execution remains to be seen, particularly against defenses with more talent than Florida's. Nevertheless, Oklahoma showed enough in Gainesville to suggest that its offensive struggles under Arbuckle might not necessarily carry over into the remainder of the season.

Ole Miss will need to prepare for this new methodical style based on just one game of tape, and with the Rebels reeling after their loss to Georgia, Golding's defense will need to respond in a big way this week.

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