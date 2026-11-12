Ole Miss Down Four Starters Against Oklahoma This Weekend

Pete Golding confirmed earlier this week that Ole Miss will be without starting running back Kewan Lacy and right guard Patrick Kutas when the Rebels take the field in Norman to play Oklahoma.

Ole Miss is also set to be without its leader in tackles with Keaton Thomas also set to miss Saturday’s game against the Sooners due to an ankle injury he sustained against Georgia.

Lacy, who dislocated his left shoulder during the Rebels’ loss to Texas last month, is missing his third straight game and is uncertain to return to the lineup this season.

Kutas suffered a lower-body injury during the first half of Ole Miss’ game against Georgia, getting rolled up on in a pile, and never returned back to action Saturday night. Oklahoma transfer Troy Everett is expected to start in his place this weekend back in a familiar stadium.

Other notable notes from Ole Miss’ side of the initial SEC availability report is that defensive back Edwin Joseph will miss his fifth consecutive game, after undergoing tightrope surgery on his ankle in early October.

Wednesday’s full availability report from the Rebels and Sooners can be viewed below.

Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Kewan Lacy (OUT)

LB Keaton Thomas (OUT)

OL Patrick Kutas (OUT)

DB Edwin Joseph (OUT)

WR Izaiah Hartrup (OUT)

LB Ant Davis Jr. (OUT)

WR Kervin Johnson Jr. (OUT)

LB JaMichael Garrett (OUT)

S Gerald Lacy (OUT)

S Nascar McCoy (OUT)

OL Carius Curne (OUT)

S MJ Preston (DOUBTFUL)

DE Kam Franklin (QUESTIONABLE)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

S Sharif Denson (QUESTIONABLE)

WR Deuce Alexander (PROBABLE)

QB Trinidad Chambliss (PROBABLE)



DT Will Echoles (PROBABLE)

Oklahoma

Sep 4, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis (55) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Taylor Heim (OUT)

DB Dakoda Fields (OUT)

WR Trell Harris (OUT)

TE Trynae Washington (OUT)

OL Fred Hinton (OUT)

OL Ryan Fodje (DOUBTFUL)

RB Tory Blaylock (QUESTIONABLE)

LB Cole Sullivan (QUESTIONABLE)

LB James Nesta (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Caleb Nitta (QUESTIONABLE)

DB Jacobe Johnson (PROBABLE)

OL Eddy Pierre-Louis (PROBABLE)

“Not (any) season-ending (injuries),” Golding previously noted. “Kutas got banged up pretty good, so we will not have Patrick this week. There will be some moving parts to that and looking at some guys bumping inside and we’ve been rotating some guys anyway. But he’s the only one (besides Kewan Lacy) that we know for sure won’t be available on Saturday.”

Kutas’ absence is a sizable blow for Ole Miss since it didn’t get a reliable outing up front against Georgia last week and now faces a similar defensive front this weekend. The Sooners have accounted for nearly 30 sacks on the year and have one of the SEC’s most productive run defenses.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Oklahoma on Saturday is set for 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network from Norman.

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