Ole Miss AD Calls Out Lane Kiffin After Recent Claims Amid Departure for LSU Tigers

In an unprecedented move, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart Oxford amid a College Football Playoff run for the LSU Tigers job where he boarded a flight to Baton Rouge on Sunday.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in line to host a first-round matchup in the College Football Playoff, but the program will be without Kiffin on the sidelines after making his move to an SEC rival.

“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement. “I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss,” Kiffin continued. “And I will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”

The key line in Kiffin's statement: "My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them."

Since then, players have gone public stating that was the case while Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter has now called out Kiffin on his messy departure.

Keith Carter's Take: Calls Out Kiffin

“Yeah, there’s been a lot of things he’s said publicly that I’m not sure are totally accurate,” Carter said. “I think that both coach and his representation knew several weeks ago that coaching in the playoffs was not going to be an option if he was not the Ole Miss head coach.”

“No, that’s not accurate. That’s not accurate,” Carter added. “The only thing that was a little bit of a wrinkle in it was the fact that if Auburn had beaten Alabama we were going to play in the SEC Championship. That threw a little wrinkle in it.

“Not to say he would have coached in that game, but with the shorter time period that was maybe the only little nuance to it. But absolutely it was very clear that coaching in the postseason was not going to be an option for coach Kiffin a few weeks ago.”

