Ole Miss Adds Massive Commitment From Four-Star Safety

The Ole Miss Rebels are all eyes forward as they look to show that the success they found last year can be sustained for another season.

That doesn't mean the program isn't thinking about the future, though, as head coach Pete Golding and his staff are looking to load the Rebels up with talent for more than just the next season.

Now they have done that, adding a commitment from four-star safety Darrell Mattison, one of the best at his position in the cycle, and gaining a critical piece of the 2027 cycle for the program.

Why Mattison Is An Elite Prospect

Mississippi Rebels safety Kapena Gushiken (14) reacts after making an interception against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

There is no secret as to why Mattison is one of the elite prospects in the class. He ranks as the No. 23 safety in the class and a top-250 prospect in the cycle. Standing at 6-foot-0, 160 pounds, the Rebels have to be pleased to have found a safety who will continue to grow into his frame.

Previously, he was a wide receiver who switched to defense, and once he did, his recruitment took off. He is an opposing quarterback's worst nightmare as he patrols the middle of the field with ease, showing off a high football IQ that allows him to read plays easier than others, including great footwork to allow him to make spectacular breaks on passes.

Ideally, the Rebels will need to put a little bit more weight onto his frame to assist with downhill tackles, but he has proven himself to be more than capable of holding his own when needed.

What Mattison Will Bring to the Rebels

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rebels always had Mattison as a target in the cycle, but he was committed to the Michigan State Spartans. However, that didn't stop Golding or Jake Schoonover, who really made a push down the stretch. After his decommitment from the Spartans, it seemed clear he found something with the Rebels.

For Golding and his defense, this could be a critical piece of their future roster, as the safety room is currently led by two upperclassmen, Tony Mitchell and Joenel Aguero. Behind them are a few young, talented pieces such as Andy Jaffe and Keon Young. Mattison could have a chance to make an impact sooner, rather than later.

The Rebels now have the No. 22-ranked recruiting class in the country, and the ninth-best SEC class. Mattison is the sixth four-star to pledge his commitment to Golding and his staff.