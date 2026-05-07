How New QB Commit Crews Jenkins Will Fit With the Ole Miss Rebels

With speed, a strong ground game, and efficiency a key role in his performance, Ole Miss recruit Crews Jenkins is an asset to the new offense coordinator John David Baker’s plans.

Between the two classes of 2027 quarterback commits, Jenkins and Keegan Croucher, a four-star commit with an impressive skill set, Ole Miss is setting up early to continue their high-level offensive competition.

What Put Him on the Radar

Brentwood Academy's Crews Jenkins looks for a receiver against Ensworth during the second quarter at Brentwood Academy. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jenkins is ranked a 3-star quarterback from Tennessee, who is known for his accuracy and quick decision-making.

This year making his team known in the state, as the successor to Tennessee’s George MacIntyre after his departure to play for the Vols.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre throws the ball before the UAB matchup at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With quick releases, Jenkins has what it takes to fit into the fast-paced environment necessary for the Rebels' offense as well as the ability to be firm in SEC play.

His ability to think on the fly was essential to the 2025 season, where Jenkins completed over 68.4% of passes for 1,827 yards, topping it off with 22 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions according to 247 Sports.

What He Will Bring to the Rebel Offense

Jenkins is a standout in the throwing category, having the confidence to throw the ball to every corner of the field accurately with a multitude of levels to back it up. On top of his throwing abilities, his IQ on the field is something that closely resembles that of current quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, having the ability to find space and make plays when it matters most.

Jenkins' versatility in offense cannot go unnoticed, between his ease when throwing over defenders as he drives the ball and the combination of velocity and touch, the Rebels scored themselves a newfound asset. With his strong pocket awareness, he has the confidence in choosing whether to use the protection or retreat and find a new play with ease.

Following the exit of Chambliss after the 2026 season, Jenkins' small stature, standing 5 '11 ", weighing only 180 pounds, might come in handy to the Rebels, allowing a familiar agility to transcend onto the field.

With his agility comes eagerness, oftentimes throwing leading passes before receivers come open, keeping the momentum rolling.

Setting the Standard

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss rushes for a touchdown against Tulane during the second half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels are sending a message that their year of success was not an anomaly, but an obtainable goal to stay as one of the best teams in the nation.

Through recruiting high-level quarterbacks, the development process is leading to successful seasons to come.

As a leader on the team, the quarterback position search still remains a crucial role in the development for years to come.

Chambliss, being the starting quarterback, will lead to what hopefully becomes the strongest offense in the country.

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