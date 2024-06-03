The Grove Report

Ole Miss Among Betting Favorites to Win College Football Playoff

The Ole Miss Rebels hold some of the top odds to win the upcoming College Football Playoff.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin signals during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Ole Miss Rebels have one main goal entering the 2024 season: reach the College Football Playoff. But can Lane Kiffin's team win the whole thing?

Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook have the Rebels sixth among betting favorites to win the national championship in the 2024 season, and while that doesn't make them the most likely candidate, it does mean that their preseason hype seems legitimate.

You can view a list of some of the top odds below.

Georgia Bulldogs: +300

Ohio State Buckeyes: +440

Texas Longhorns: +800

Oregon Ducks: +850

Alabama Crimson Tide: +1400

Ole Miss Rebels: +1500

LSU Tigers: +1700

Penn State Nittany Lions: +2000

Five of the eight betting favorites reside within the Southeastern Conference, including the top favorite in Georgia and the No. 3 candidate in Texas. Ole Miss will face two of these teams in its regular season in 2024, traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU on Oct. 12 and playing host to Georgia on Nov. 9.

Last season, the Rebels won a thriller over LSU at home by a final score of 55-49. Ole Miss rallied from behind to claim a late lead and kept the Tigers out of the end zone as quarterback Jayden Daniels threw an incomplete pass downfield as time expired.

The game against Georgia in 2023, however, was a different story for Ole Miss as it was squashed in Athens by a final score of 52-17, one of two losses the Rebels suffered all season.

Ole Miss will begin its quest for the College Football Playoff on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.

