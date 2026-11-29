Despite a questionable first-half performance at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels rallied in the second half en route to a 41-17 destruction of Mississippi State on Friday.

Keeping the Golden Egg in the right county of Northern Mississippi for the fourth straight season, Pete Golding's program put an exclamation point on a season that has been hard to quantify.

While failing to return to the College Football Playoff is disappointing given the performances the Rebels put on for the national scene last winter, Ole Miss still marked an eight-win regular season, an impressive mark for a team that saw its Heisman hopeful tailback miss a majority of the season to injury and was led by a rookie head coach in Golding. High success brings high expectations, but there is no need to sound the alarm in Oxford.

Looking to make a push for the first 24-team playoff in 2027, the Rebels certainly gave hope against the Bulldogs for an offseason of portal recruitment and staff retooling, with the programs meteoric rise bound to continue in the dawn of the Golding era.

With many Rebels possesing eligbility undecided on what the future beholds, here are Ole Miss' biggest winners and losers for the future following a triumphant Egg Bowl victory.

Winner - Joshua Dye

Nov 27, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Joshua Dye (28) celebrates with offensive line Terez Davis (55) after a touchdown against the against the Mississippi State Bulldogs of the Egg Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the aforementioned Lacy injured, alongside banged-up fellow tailbacks Shekai Mills-Knight and Makhi Frazier unable to go, Senior back Joshua Dye was given the chance to command the Rebels' run game in the Egg Bowl.

The Southern Utah transfer did not disappoint.

Dye was utilized early and often by offensive coordinator John David Baker, taking 20 touches for 91 yards and two touchdowns, each creating much-needed breathing room for the Rebels to stave off any comeback attempts by Mississippi State.

Despite the regular season coming to a close with Dye's breakout showing, it does not necessarily mean the tailback's time in Oxford is finished. With another year of eligibility, Dye has a real shot at competing for the lead rushing position at Ole Miss next season, or at least contending as a backfield mate to Mills-Knight, who is currently poised to be the go-to guy next season alongside Deuce Knight.

With Lacy's future uncertain, Ole Miss will be able to make a compelling argument to Dye to keep him in Oxford for another year.

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Winner - Brycen Sanders

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) blocks during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Announcing his return to Ole Miss for a final season in 2027, Brycen Sanders has already cemented himself as a true Rebel, and it certainly helps that he was a vocal leader over the past two years in Oxford.

Adding a strong showing that facilitated Dye's career day in the Egg Bowl, Sanders only made a greater case to become a driving star next year for the Rebels. Despite the absence of linchpin guard Patrick Kutas, Sanders locked down a formidable interior Bulldog rushing unit all day long, keeping Ole Miss moving on the way to a huge victory.

Knowing that Sanders will return in 2027 is a massive boost to confidence for the Rebels' push to the playoffs next year, and no matter what happens ahead, the center will be beloved in the Velvet Ditch for eternity.

Loser - Luke Ferrelli

Nov 27, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett (15) runs against Mississippi Rebels linebacker Luke Ferrelli (12) during the second quarter of the Egg Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ferrelli had a solid game himself, the movement around him and an unforced personal error significantly shifted his outlook in Oxford ahead of 2027.

Ferrelli took a real risk opting to head to Ole Miss after already taking part in team activities with Dabo Swinney and Clemson, and the Sophomore linebacker's first season in the SEC has not gone nearly as smoothly as expected. Making the jump to the top grouping of teams in the sport is demanding for sure, but Ferrelli left a lot to be desired this year.

Making one of his top plays of the season in a sack of Mississippi State quarterback Parker "Billy" Puckett, Ferrelli immediately ended his own strong case with a blatant unnecessary roughness penalty, wiping out a third-down stop and gifting the Bulldogs a first down with a headbutt of the opposing quarterback.

With Tah'j Butler having an immense day and Suntarine Perkins slotting in smoothly for the injured Keaton Thomas, Ferrelli had a chance to make a push to run the Rebels' defense next year. Showing errors derivative of his youth, inexperience and lack of self-control, it is not certain whether Golding has fully gained the respect of the transfer ahead of next season.

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