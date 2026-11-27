While Ole Miss' season has whimpered to an end after multiple debilitating losses, there was no reason the Rebels should have looked so unprepared for what will always be the season's most important game. Struggling to get things going against Mississippi State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss appeared to have given up on playing at top gear.

The Bulldogs began the year well, but since losing Kamario Taylor to a turf toe injury, Mississippi State has not been the same team it was under its Heisman-attention-garnering leader. The Bulldogs put on arguably their strongest showing since losing Taylor, holding the Rebels until the fourth quarter and even taking a lead into the break.

It cannot be ignored: Ole Miss was certainly the better team out there today, but the Rebels clearly thought too much of this. Believing in its own press has been a problem for Ole Miss during its meteoric rise over the past few years, and it may have been the ultimate downfall for a program that ends the season 8-5 on the heels of a trip to the College Football Semifinal. Despite coming out with a lopsided score, the Rebels did not play a full game all the way through.

Here is the positional report card for Ole Miss' 41-17 Victory over Mississippi State in the 123rd Egg Bowl.

Quarterback - A

Nov 27, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Fatt Forrest (0) tackles Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second quarter of the Egg Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a career the Michigan man has had in Oxford, Mississippi.

You know the story: Coming to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State, Trinidad Chambliss took over for an injured Austin Simmons last season and never looked back. Eventually leading the Rebels to the playoffs and creating significant Heisman buzz, Chambliss has established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in program history.

In his final home collegiate game, Chambliss truly put on a show. Completing 23-of-26 passes for 237 yards, 2 touchdowns and adding 12 yards and another score on the ground, Chambliss was the driving factor in keeping the Ole Miss offense going despite a rocky overall start.

Despite a shakier completion percentage than usual, many of the passing errors were not Chambliss' fault, with six or more passes being dropped while right in the Rebels' receivers' breadbaskets. While the quarterback really can zip the ball, his receiving corps let him down quite a bit, though a win is a win.

Running Backs - B-

With Kewan Lacy out for the season and his now-lead deputy, Shekai Mills-Knight, banged up, Joshua Dye was given a shot today to impose himself as a rushing option for the Rebels to look at retaining ahead of next season. The Senior back with eligibility remaining certainly gave Pete Golding and Co. a reason to consider extending him an offer for 2027.

Taking 20 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-shifting score, Dye performed quite well in his first game as the Rebels' main tailback. If Dye can stay in Oxford and keep up this form, Ole Miss is set to have a strong backfield even ahead of transfer additions.

Receiving Corps. - D+

Despite nothing seeming too out of the ordinary in the box score, the Rebels' receiving unit was flat-out out bad today in Oxford. Needing to perform well to help their quarterbacks' swan song in the Egg Bowl, no receiver really showed up for Chambliss today.

With six key drops helping keep Mississippi State in it until a fourth-quarter explosion by Ole Miss, the receiving corps of the Rebels would have been to blame if Ole Miss had fallen today.

Horatio Fields was steady, and Caleb Odom, after shaking off his drops and an injury concern, was generally alright. Deuce Alexander racked up a handful of receptions, though he did very little with his catches overall.

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Offensive Line - B

The Rebels' offensive line was more than acceptable today, especially with how solid this Mississippi State front is. While Trinidad Chambliss was sacked twice, the quarterback was usually given more than enough time to make something happen, and Brycen Sanders, who announced his return to Oxford next season, had a standout day.

Defensive Line - B+

Nov 27, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Blake Purchase (3) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Gracen Harris (0) during the first quarter of the Egg Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker "Billy" Puckett, the freshman shot caller of the Bulldogs, was often on the move today due to a strong pass-rushing performance by the Rebels. Making the young quarterback uncomfortable in the second half was key to Ole Miss eventually pulling away and retaining the Golden Egg trophy.

The two standout plays of the game defensively came from Will Echoles and Blake Purchase, with the former seemingly learning the Bulldogs' snap count and sacking Puckett in seconds in the third quarter. Purchase, on the other hand, read the eyes of Puckett and took an interception all the way down to the one-yard line, and despite a review that seemed to point to the football crossing the goal line, Purchase was denied the celebration of a pick-six.

Fluff Bothwell became the sixth opposing rusher to go for over 100 yards against Ole Miss this season, making a compelling push to drop an A+ performance for the Rebels trenchmen to a B+

Linebackers - A

The Ole Miss linebacker corps had a statement day today against Mississippi State, with three different linebackers recording a sack of Puckett on the afternoon.

Suntarine Perkins has looked incredible since shifting to more of a coverage linebacker role, though the Mississippi native shined today in pass rushing and in coverage.

Ole Miss needed a strong defensive performance today, and the linebacker groups helped form the Rebels' blowout of the Bulldogs.

Secondary - B-

Ole Miss' secondary has been one of its greatest problems this year, and despite a B- appearing as a lackluster grade, the unit was not too bad today.

Puckett was limited to just over 200 passing yards and the Rebels effectively forced Bothwell to do the magnificent to keep the Bulldogs in a close game. With some of the penalty issues being cleaned up, Ole Miss has the bones of a strong secondary ahead of 2027.

Special Teams - A

It could have been an A+ if Lucas Carneiro could have gotten a few more yards on his 60-yard field goal attempt, coming up just shy of the longest kick in program history.



Carneiro drilled all other attempts and Oscar Bird remained the crucial piece of this team he has been all year. Good showing from the Rebels' most overlooked unit.

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