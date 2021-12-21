Ole Miss QB Situation: Cameron Ward or Bust For Lane Kiffin?

The Rebels might need to sell the Incarnate Word quarterback on the program to remain a contender.

Maybe Bo Nix was the safety net. Perhaps it was Dillon Gabriel who served as the top option.

It doesn't matter for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss anymore. They need a quarterback and need one fast.

The Rebels (10-2) seemed like an ideal location for any quarterback in the transfer portal to consider following a record-setting season. Nix, a transfer from Auburn, would adjust to the running aspect filled by current starter Matt Corral.

Gabriel, who set records for Central Florida over the past two and half seasons, would be an ideal option for Kiffin's passing attack under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. The two worked together with the Golden Knights in 2019 and made magic in the AAC.

None of that will happen now. Lebby left for his alma mater Oklahoma. Gabriel soon after would transfer to UCLA under Chip Kelly. On Sunday, Nix announced he'd be headed to the Pacific Northwest to join former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning at Oregon.

So, what's left for the Rebels? Simply, there's only one answer that fits the mold: Cameron Ward.

Ward, who became a standout at Incarnate Word this past season, might be the diamond in the rough of the transfer portal. Level of competition aside, the Cardinals became one of the hottest teams at the FCS level behind the mobility and accuracy of the 6-foot-3 gunslinger.

The winner of the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman in the FCS, Ward led the league with 47 touchdowns and a 65 percent completion rating. Among all active quarterbacks in college football, Ward finished third in passing yards with 4,648.

Currently, Ward does hold an offer from Ole Miss following his visit earlier this month. He also holds offers from Houston, North Texas, Virginia Tech, Prairie View A&M and Indiana.

Corral is turning pro, and Ole Miss needs competition. Outside of a few snaps late in games or due to injury, the verdict is still out on Luke Altmyer being the long-term option. The Rebels also have Kinkead Dent and John Rhys Plumlee, but Plumlee continues to offer value at the wide receiver position more than under center.

Even with the departure of Lebby, Kiffin's offensive game plan does mirror the type of production Ward showed during his two seasons in San Antonio. Although best known for his arm, his ability to dissect blitzes and maneuver away from pressure would allow him to work with a more balanced approach behind a hopeful improving offensive line.

The Rebels aren't doomed should Ward go elsewhere. Other quarterbacks, such as USC's Kedon Slovis, Texas' Casey Thompson, Texas A&M's Zach Calzada and Ohio State's Jack Miller all could provide competition this spring.

Kiffin doesn't need competition. He needs a front-line starter from the get-go. Is Altmyer the guy? What about Dent?

Neither are clear-cut front-runners to win the title of QB1. Ward's upside and mechanics as a passer would give him at least the slight edge entering spring.

Kiffin told reporters earlier this month that with addition of NIL, the transfer portal is more like the NFL's free agency period. In a way, it is since players are looking for a paycheck along with playing time.

For the Rebels to remain competent in the SEC West, Kiffin needs to sell Ole Miss like general managers do in the offseason. Like it or not, Ward is the top option and letting him walk elsewhere is a blow perhaps Ole Miss won't recover from by next fall.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.