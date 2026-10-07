Ole Miss Can't Run From Its Defensive Problems

This Saturday, Oct. 10, the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to Nashville to play the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Ole Miss is coming off a bye week following a 52-28 blowout loss to the No. 16 Florida Gators.

Run defense was the biggest issue against Florida for Ole Miss; the Gators were able to rush for more than 300 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bye Week Was an Opportunity to Address the Issues

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo throws the ball on the run while Mississippi Rebels linebacker Keaton Thomas defends during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the loss to Florida, Ole Miss linebacker Keaton Thomas took accountability for the defensive struggles and promised to take steps to correct the issues in practice.

Thomas also called the performance "inexcusable."

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding also wasn't happy with his team's performance, even hinting at possible personnel changes, saying things won't be set until this Friday, the day before the Vanderbilt game.

Ole Miss currently ranks last in the SEC in defending the run, allowing 194.8 rushing yards per game.

The Rebels had high expectations entering this season, with one of the main goals being to return to the College Football Playoff in Pete Golding's first year as the full-time head coach.

For the Rebels to reach those lofty goals, the course correction with the run defense has to start this Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Run Defense Has to Improve Against Vanderbilt

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown is gang tackled by Ole Miss Rebels during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first test of Ole Miss' reworked run defense will be this Saturday against Vanderbilt. The Commodores don't have the most high-powered offense, but their running back, Sedrick Alexander, has scored a touchdown in all four of the team's games this season.

Ole Miss will need to have a game more similar to the ones against Louisville and LSU in terms of run defense. Louisville's running backs Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown combined for 92 yards total, and LSU's Dilin Jones ran for 106.

Sedrick Alexander has just 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season, far from the combined total of 873 yards and 14 touchdowns from Florida's running backs Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark.

Alexander also ran for just 13 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries against Auburn, and 35 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against Georgia, showing he's struggled against SEC competition.

If Alexander and Vanderbilt can have a strong rushing attack against a reworked Ole Miss run defense, the Rebels are in major trouble later in the season when playing teams like No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia, No. 14 Missouri and No. 17 Mississippi State.

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