Where Ole Miss Ranks in Latest AP Top 25 After Bye Week

Last week, the Ole Miss Rebels fell from No. 4 to No. 9 in the AP poll following a 52-28 loss to No. 21 Florida, who immediately jumped to No. 8 last week.

This week, the Rebels were on a bye, but rankings around them still changed following results for teams around Ole Miss, including Florida.

What are the Rebels and their past and future opponents' new rankings? What does that mean for the Rebels' resume and the games they will play later this season?

Where Are Ole Miss and Their Opponents Ranked?

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reacts with former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons during the fourth quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss is still ranked at No. 9, staying still following the bye.

Checking in on their resume, their only ranked win is against LSU, who are newly ranked No. 10, and their only ranked loss is against Florida, who are newly ranked No. 16.

Florida dropped No. 16 as a result of the 45-17 loss they took this past Saturday against Missouri and former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons.

The Rebels would've benefited from Florida maintaining a higher ranking. The higher-ranked Florida is, the better the blowout loss looks on their record.

There is a silver lining for the Rebels, as Missouri jumped from No. 25 to No. 14. This creates another opportunity for the Rebels to pick up a ranked victory because Missouri will be playing Ole Miss in Oxford on Oct. 17.

Ole Miss has three future opponents besides Missouri who are ranked. Texas and Georgia kept their spots at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and Mississippi State held onto a ranked spot, coming in at No. 17.

If Ole Miss wants to return to the College Football Playoff, it will likely take a 10-2 record, leaving room for just one more loss the remainder of the season.

The biggest challenge in the way of returning to the College Football Playoff is going to be splitting the games against Texas and Georgia.

Ole Miss will travel to Austin, Texas, on Oct. 24 to play Texas, and the Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Oxford to play Ole Miss on Nov. 7.

The Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be played on Nov. 27.

Future opponents for the Rebels that remain unranked are Vanderbilt, whom Ole Miss will play this Saturday, Oct. 10, in Nashville, Auburn on Oct. 31 in a home game on Halloween, Oklahoma on Nov. 14 in Norman and Wofford at home on Nov. 21.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.