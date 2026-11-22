OXFORD, Miss. - When Pete Golding took the reins as the head coach of Ole Miss football, the Rebels were in a transformative period in their history.

On the heels of Lane Kiffin's dramatic departure and just weeks ahead of Ole Miss' first trip to the College Football Playoff, athletic director Keith Carter announced that Golding would take over for the playoffs and for the future, promoting the successful defensive coordinator to one of the most sought-after roles in all of the SEC.

Winning two playoff games and ending a third just one play away from a trip to a national championship game, the first-time head coach could not have started his tenure better.

Beginning the 2026 season 3-0 with two ranked wins and a triumph over Kiffin and LSU, it seemed that Golding climbed to heights too high even for a coach on a roll as historical as he was on.

Following the Rebels' massive loss in week four to Florida, the wheels began falling off in Oxford. Standing at 7-5 today following Ole Miss' manhandling of Wofford, Golding discussed what the future of the Rebels' coaching staff will look like, starting with shifting his own responsibilities ahead of next season and hiring a defensive coordinator and play caller.

Golding - "There's Just Not Enough Hours in a Day"

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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With Ole Miss playoff hopes gone and shifting to conversations on player retention and scheme shifts for 2027, Golding gave some clarity today on how the future will shape up in Oxford.

"We talked about how I hired a coordinator last offseason with the idea, like, hey, I’ll still call it, and the management of Monday through Friday is handled", Golding said. "The calling of the games is the easy part, right? It’s the Monday through Friday of everything that you have to do in order to get ready for practice and script and do all those types of things."

Golding was put into the toughest spot possible when taking over the program after Kiffin's era of reshaping and turning Ole Miss into a national contender. Even with playoff success and early-season victories, Golding still needs to be viewed as a first-year head coach, and the unrealistic expectations placed upon him play heavily on how the season has transpired.

Golding spoke further on what the change will look like, and even added that the process began this week, starting with his shift to becoming a head coach solely.

"I knew it wasn’t sustainable moving forward in a long-term model. There’s just not enough hours in the day. And so I’d already made that decision pretty early. I knew that this week kind of gave me the opportunity to do that, to kind of step back, and you’re having retention meetings and you’re doing a lot of things." Golding said, pointing out the fact that Ole Miss had been planning for the needed change. "So, you know, I was allowed to be able to do that this week and do the head coach role, which I really, really enjoyed, and a lot more peace of mind."

Despite recent tumult, Golding has proved he is more than capable of leading this Rebel program, and the future is bright with the young head coach at the helm in Oxford.

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