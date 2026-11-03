Ole Miss Cannot Afford to Repeat Its Biggest Georgia Mistakes

Recently, head coach Pete Golding highlighted the importance of this Ole Miss Rebels team performing as they did in the 2026 Sugar Bowl vs. how they did in the 2025 regular season matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Golding is right to highlight such differences with a massive matchup upcoming.

The Two Games Last Year Between Ole Miss and Georgia Were Different

In the recent press conference discussing the huge matchup on Saturday, Golding talked about their previous matchups in last season in Athens:

"I thought the first one in Athens... I thought defensively (we) didn't play very well... Didn't communicate very well, weren't on the same page, didn't leverage the football a lot, missed tackles, a lot of explosive plays in the passing game... (We) could never get them off rhythm. I thought they (Georgia) did a really good job in that game."



Then, Golding discussed their Sugar Bowl matchup: "I thought we did a better job on the ground game by kind of getting them behind the chains, creating more negative yardage plays... Not as many explosives the game; created some turnovers... Got the momentum late and kind of kept it. Special teams were a big piece, but this game (Georgia vs. Ole Miss) is always critical downs and turnovers... And when you look at the difference in those two games, those were significantly different."

The two games differed in many ways. In the Athens game, Ole Miss never got a good running game going. The Rebels finished with just 88 rushing yards, compared with Georgia's 221. Neither team committed turnovers, but Georgia controlled the momentum and big moments.

Kirby Smart and his family celebrate after taking down Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lane Kiffin-led Rebels led 21-20 at halftime and had a strong third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Rebels led the Bulldogs 35-26. A 12-play, 75-yard drive made it 35-33 in the fourth; however, Georgia got the ball right back.

Georgia took a 40-35 lead with another strong drive. Ole Miss punted again, leading to a field goal and a 43-35 lead for the Bulldogs, a lead that proved too much as the Rebels turned the ball over on downs, suffering their first loss of the season.

The Ole Miss defense collapsed when it mattered most, while the offense ran straight into a brick wall in the fourth quarter. The Sugar Bowl was much different, though. Fast forward a few months, and Golding is the head coach of a 12-1 Rebels team that took down the Tulane Green Wave in the College Football Playoff to advance to the quarterfinals.

Ole Miss HC Pete Golding looks on against Auburn. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels and Bulldogs traded blows in an exciting CFP matchup, but Georgia seemed a step ahead for a while. Then Ole Miss responded, taking a 34-24 lead late in the game. The Bulldogs didn't back down, though, as they scored a touchdown, converted a fourth-and-nine, and tied the game.

Ole Miss then scored a field goal late in the game. Georgia tried to win the game with laterals, but they were too far for a Hail Mary, and the game ended with a safety, giving the Rebels a 39-34 win. In the end, the Rebels made the game-winning plays and actually played good defense.

The Rebels need to do that against Georgia on Saturday again to win.

Ole Miss Must Play at a Very High Level Against Georgia

Golding has an opportunity to deliver a massive win. This is the all-important "prove it" game for the Rebels, and if they pass this test, there's no telling what they're capable of.

The Rebels end the season by facing the Bulldogs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Wofford Terriers, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Each game feels like it can be easily won by Ole Miss. So, defeating Georgia feels like it beautifully sets up a 10-2 Rebels team that would get into the CFP.

Auburn recently exposed a big weakness for the Rebels, showing they have plenty of room to improve. The defense has plenty of questions to answer. But that doesn't take away the fact that this team is elite. Ole Miss needs to play at a high level against Georgia. In the past, the Rebels have either played extremely well or played pretty badly.

Auburn QB Byrum Brown throws a pass against Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels are 2-2 against Georgia over the last few years, with a 28-10 win and a 52-17 loss, in addition to the games mentioned earlier. Those games have had good and bad moments. But all in all, it's critical to execute in such a huge game.

The Rebels need to play like they have everything to gain. Because, quite honestly, with how good this team is, they do.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.