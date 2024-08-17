Ole Miss' Chris 'Pooh' Paul Leads Rebel Linebackers Ahead of 2024 Season
Much has been made of the Ole Miss Rebels' transfer additions along the defensive line this offseason, and rightfully so, but one key piece on defense came into the linebacker room in the form of Chris "Pooh" Paul from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Paul made a big impact with the Hogs during his time in Fayetteville. Beginning with four games played in the 2021 season, he suited up in 28 games with the Razorbacks, registering 138 total tackles and six sacks so far in his collegiate career.
Now, he is looking to bring that same level of impact to the Rebels' roster.
"The only thing that Coach [Pete Golding] has asked me to do is lead and give 100 percent every day," Paul said on Friday. "That's something I feel like I need to do anyway, just coming in and being that force on defense. Being the Mike linebacker, I feel like I've got a lot of responsibility on my shoulders. I feel like I've taken that role at a high level, but with the help of Coach Golding, it has been so much easier."
Some of the new additions to Ole Miss' defense have gone through an adjustment period as they adapt to defensive coordinator Pete Golding's scheme, and Paul is no different. Still, the junior out of Cordele, Ga., feels confident about his knowledge now, and he has become a true leader in the Rebels' linebacker room.
"With me coming into the spring, it was a little adjustment coming from a different culture and things like that," Paul said, "but getting around the guys and getting to know one another has really helped me inside and outside of the facility, as long as we just stay together.
"Throughout the spring, I was getting adjusted a little bit, but now I'm a little bit more confident since I know the scheme a little bit more."
Paul's addition to the Ole Miss front seven should be a welcome sight for a defense that ranked 71st in rushing yards allowed per game a season ago among FBS teams. The defensive line will play a huge role, sure, but names like Paul and TJ Dottery are the next line of defense in a new-look Rebel unit this fall.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.