Following September 19th, the sky was the limit in Oxford. When Ole Miss overcame LSU and Lane Kiffin, all was well for the Rebels and their fans.

Then adversity struck.

Falling mightily at the bite of the Gators in Gainesville, Ole Miss showed its first true struggle in their fourth game, beginning a slow but steady demise leading the program where it stands today.

The Rebels are 1-3 in their last four games, with a dominant victory over Auburn at home washed out by three horrid showings: a failed comeback at Texas, a blowout at the hands of Georgia and a silencing at Oklahoma. Ole Miss has let its chances at the College Football Playoff pass it by, and with just two games remaining in the regular season, the Rebels can seriously learn about what their future looks like with some changes in personnel.

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Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (3) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hurts to say, but Ole Miss has nothing to play for as it finishes out a bleak 2026 campaign. Following a trip to the CFP semifinal last season, anything short of that would be a bust for the Rebels. With that dream dead, the best thing Pete Golding can do is retool and build the program for the future.

Ole Miss has no lack of talent in its younger ranks, with Shekai Mills-Knight, Caleb Cunningham and Deuce Knight headlining the Rebels' future offensive stars.

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Shekai Mills-Knight has shown he can be capable of leading an SEC rushing offense, displaying real prowess in opportunities that have arisen since the loss of Kewan Lacy to injury.

While Mills-Knight had his best day of the season against Auburn, what was more impressive was the sophomore's ability to keep working against Georgia when all was stacked against the Rebels.

Mills-Knight carried 13 times for 52 yards against the Bulldogs, scoring the only points in Ole Miss' 42-7 loss. Playing with that much poise in his first real season playing in the SEC, the sky is the limit for the tailback. While currently listed as a game-time decision, if Mills-Knight can play tomorrow, the Rebels need to utilize him early and often.

Caleb Cunningham has been a more interesting case. The redshirt freshman receiver has shown he can absolutely fight for a larger role in Ole Miss' receiving corps, though has not always been given a shot even with others ahead of him on the depth chart faltering.

Despite starting for the Rebels against Missouri, Cunningham saw few snaps and recorded no catches in Ole Miss' losses to Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas. Deuce Alexander, who started the season very well, has fizzled out a lot over the past few weeks, and Golding certainly has an option in Cunningham.

Now is the time to let the young receiver play.

Deuce Knight is in an interesting position, backing up Trinidad Chambliss in what will be his final two games in Oxford after establishing himself as a program legend.

Knight has shown flashes of incredible athleticism in limited reps late in games, and with nothing on the line in the Rebels' final two games, a split-decision at quarterback could go a long way. Knight is the future of the Ole Miss offense, and seeing how the young player can perform could be huge for getting a glimpse of what's ahead in Oxford.

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