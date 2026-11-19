Of the many problems Ole Miss football has dealt with this season, injuries take the cake as the primary issue damning the Rebels and pushing them out of the College Football Playoff picture. With two games remaining, nothing to play for and a novel-length injury report, young talent and depth players have time to make statements ahead of next season.

In Pete Golding's press conference yesterday, moved back a day due to the Rebels playing on Sunday in Norman, Oklahoma following the FAA groundstop, the Ole Miss head coach discussed further how significantly the piling up injuries have hurt the team this season and how it may be something to look into stopping next campaign.

Ole Miss looks to get the most it can out of its remaining two games in the regular season, taking on Wofford this Saturday ahead of the Egg Bowl in Oxford next weekend.

Millions of Dollars in Liabilities

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Headlined by the season-ending loss of Kewan Lacy, the Rebels are severely hampered by their injured players. Golding spoke at his press availability about the issues that have arisen due to the loss of such a significant portion of the roster.

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“When you look at this point in the year, how have you managed the roster from an injury standpoint? When you look at going on the road in the SEC, and you've got $8 million on the out list, you know what I'm saying? Some other guys have got to be able to step up and take advantage of those opportunities,” Golding said Tuesday.

"I think there's a piece, no different than the NFL, when you invest in certain guys at certain positions, and they're not available, it's different, right?," Golding added. "You want to have guys behind them and have them ready to roll, and they've got to step up. But there's a reason why guys make different amounts of money and all those types of things.”

While the $8 million figure was a little bit above the actual Ole Miss' NIL expenditure, Golding was not too far off, according to The NIL Standard. The Rebels' injury list totaled closer to $5 million in unavailable players against Oklahoma, an unbelievably large figure for a team that struggles with depth issues.

Golding's side leans far too much on starpower, and for lasting success, a team where multiple players can step up are needed. Most notably, when Deuce Alexander entered his week period of play a few weeks ago, the Rebels have not truly gotten another receiever anywhere near the caliber of Alexander's early season play.

These final two games do not mean much for Ole Miss now, but in the long term, fans can learn a lot about the direction of the program under a new head coach that has brought in some impressive young talent to the program. Linebacker Landon Barnes has certainly made a case for himself to play more, leaving an intriguing opportunity for him to grow that case against Wofford.

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