OXFORD, Miss. — It wasn't a pretty four quarters for the Rebels, but Ole Miss did what it needed to do against Auburn in order to bounce back into the win column and collect a victory it absolutely needed.

Saturday’s critical, 45-15, win improved the Rebels’ record to 6-2 (4-2) and keeps Ole Miss in control of its own path back to the College Football Playoffs.

Despite a less than impressive first half that saw Ole Miss go into the locker room with a 14-9 lead, after more than a handful of mistakes and self-inflicted wounds , the Rebels were able to overcome it all to ultimately get a comfortable win.

The 30-point breakaway was largely fueled by a second half surge that saw Ole Miss out-score Auburn 31-6 through the final two quarters. 301 of the Rebels’ 487 total yards came through the third and fourth quarters.

Trinidad Chambliss was also able to have a bounce-back outing, completing 65 percent of his passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Chambliss had his finest performance of the year rushing for 65 yards (season-high) and a score on seven carries (9.3 YPC). The Rebels’ star under center did account for a turnover, although it did bounce off of Deuce Alexander’s hands for his second notable drop of the game.

With Auburn now in the books for Ole Miss, the attention and full focus for the Rebels immediately shifts to a top-10 Georgia team that comes to Oxford next weekend.

The Next Ole Miss-Georgia Chapter

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) prepares for a snap in the second half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2023, Ole Miss and Georgia have traded wins and losses every time the two programs have lined it up, with no consecutive wins for either side.

Georgia will enter the game with one loss, while Ole Miss will be fighting to avoid its third of the season. Chambliss and the Rebels are well aware of what’s on the line next Saturday.

“It’s going to be a fun one. We know what we’re getting into with Georgia. Solid group on both sides of the ball. We gotta come with it,” Chambliss reiterated. “It’s going to take our 110 percent effort. We gotta be dialed and execute. It’s going to come down to whatever team makes the least amount of mistakes really and who capitalizes on those mistakes. Just play hard, play fast, play physical and leave it all out there because there’s a lot of playoff implications and stuff down the line. We can’t focus on that, but it is a big game. We know that.”

In Ole Miss’ win against Auburn, transfer linebacker Keaton Thomas led the game in tackles with eight and forced a pivotal fumble that essentially erased Chambliss’ interception in the first half.

The Rebels’ starting linebacker is already prepared to turn the page to the Bulldogs before Sunday morning arrives.

“I’ll start on tape tonight and see what’s going on. From some of the games that I’ve seen over these past weeks, obviously a really elite offense,” Thomas explained. “They do some tempo stuff. The quarterback Stockton, he’s got real great poise. It’s a Kirby Smart team, so we know what’s coming in is going to be a real challenge. I’m excited for it (and) the guys are excited for it.”

By the time Ole Miss stepped onto the field at Caesars Superdome on New Year’s Day, Thomas knew where the next destination of his collegiate career would be. Though he was sitting at home and not on the Rebels’ sideline at the time, Thomas fondly remembers last season’s Sugar Bowl.

“I remember that game was a dogfight. That’s one of those games that you talk to your kids about in the future. Watching it at home, I still think about it today. Now I get the opportunity to play against Georgia — a team I’ve dreamed of playing against since I was a little kid. You grow up watching those type of SEC games."

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