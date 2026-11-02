Pete Golding Gives Unfortunate Update On Kewan Lacy's Injury Status

OXFORD, Miss. — Star Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is officially set to miss a second consecutive game.

Last week, head coach Pete Golding ruled Lacy out for the Rebels’ home battle against Auburn due to a left shoulder dislocation that he suffered during the third quarter of an eventual road loss to Texas.

This week, Golding expressed a similar message regarding the status of Ole Miss’ record-breaking back against Georgia (7-1, 5-1) this weekend.

“He’s still grinding through it. It’s a work in progress, but we’re not expecting to have him this week. This isn’t something that’s just going to happen overnight, so he’s still working hard at it. Hopefully we’ll get him sooner rather than later, but we’re not expecting him this week.

Lacy’s absence will be felt in a big spot as Ole Miss, at 6-2 (4-2), looks to maintain control of its path back to the College Football Playoffs. In two games against Georgia last season, Lacy totaled 129 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 34 total carries (3.7 YPC).

The rest of the regular season could also be in doubt for Lacy as Ole Miss has no plans of rushing him back onto the field. Lacy has sustained multiple injuries since last December and has had two separate setbacks regarding the same shoulder he had offseason surgery on.

This weekend will mark the third missed game for Lacy this season.

Mills-Knight’s Next Opportunity

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) hands the ball off to running back Shekai Mills-Knight (33) during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those that follow recruiting, Shekai Mills-Knight has been a name to know for years. But for the large majority of the country, they were just introduced to the Rebels’ promising sophomore tailback in Saturday’s, 45-15, win over Auburn.

This weekend, with Georgia coming into town, will be another opportunity for the young running back to take another step in becoming a household name beyond Oxford.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Montreal native rushed for a game-high 71 yards and added his second-career touchdown on 16 carries (4.4 YPC) against the Tigers.

With a performance like that and the potential glistening all over the field in Week 9, it’s clear that the Rebels will more than likely increase Mills-Knight’s role alongside junior running back Makhi Frazier.

Besides Lacy’s status last week, what gave Golding confidence to trust the second-year player?

“Becoming an every down player," Golding said of Mills-Knight over the weekend. "I think, especially at that position, there’s just so much more to it than just running the football and Frank (Wilson’s) done a really good job with him and JDB has had a good plan for him. But his development at the position and playing without the football and understanding protections and route concepts and all the other things that you have to do. When you just trot out a 6-3, 235 (pound) kid out there, they’re going to expect you to run them so you’re seeing some different looks.

Really proud of his development and I think Frank’s done a really good job with that, but for sure playing without the football, we always knew (he) could run the football. You could see that, but his development and understanding of the offense and allowing (Chambliss) and the other guys to trust him to be able to be out there and do what he’s supposed to do. Super proud of him for that.”

Ole Miss’ run game didn’t look like it missed a step without Lacy against Auburn, as Mills-Knight and Frazizer combined for 127 rushing yards on 33 attempts (3.8 YPC), while Trinidad Chambliss also added 65 rushing yards and a score.

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